Tribeca Festival 2026 From A Black Perspective [RECAP]

Over the past 25 years, cinephiles from all walks of life have made Tribeca Festival in NYC the go-to destination for a week-and-a-half-long celebration in filmmaking. Budding directors, veteran actors, short film aficionados, documentarians, animators — there’s virtually no subculture of cinema that isn’t represented when it comes to the annual festivities. 2026 proved to be no different, and it was even more of a treat if you were like us and attended with a heavy focus on Black narratives. It’s safe to say our culture was represented to the fullest, not only with the Opening Night screening of Questlove’s stellar Earth, Wind & Fire documentary but also with the Closing Night documentary premiere of Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen. Screening concurrently as the Knicks took home a historic NBA Finals win, the GRAMMY-winning R&B diva gave attendees even more for their buck with a post-film Q&A and live performance joined by Nas. RELATED: Tribeca Festival 2026 – Inside The Meaning Of March Forth

This year at Tribeca featured a whopping 118 features from 143 diverse filmmakers. Throughout its 12-day span (June 3 – June 14), attendees bounced around from a host of venues that each provided its own cinematic experience. The Beacon Theatre, AMC 19th Street East and Village East by Angelika gave the classic movie theater vibes, while SVA Theatre and OKX Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center made you feel like the coolest art student all over again. Of course, the optimal viewing point proved to be Tribeca Festival’s official hub at Spring Studios due to its massive multi-level size and location for most of the world premiere events. The rooftop press lounge also didn’t hurt. Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. This year also hosted a round of conversations with celebrities and creators in the world of Hollywood, including the Tribeca Storytelling Summit, panels via Tribeca X and Tribeca NOW, the new Games Gallery and even live podcasting events. Throughout it all, it was refreshing to see Black stories being told from every angle. Scroll along as we look back at everything that went down this year during Tribeca Festival from our cultural point of view. From appearances by fan-favorite Black celebrities to film projects telling our stories in a variety of ways, this a recap for your viewing pleasure. DAY 1 – JUNE 3 Opening Night screening of Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That’s the Weight of the World).

DAY 2 – JUNE 4 Comedian Phoebe Robinson joins the Greenlight Committee for the ninth annual AT&T Untold Stories Pitch Event, helping to crown one lucky filmmaker with $1.2 million in funding, full-course mentorship courtesy of Tribeca Studios and a guaranteed premiere at the 2027 Tribeca Festival.

Directors Jean-Luc Mwepu and Desirée Mwepu premiere the short film Ultimatum, a story about Black ballerinas competing at the Royal Ballet School only to discover they’re stronger together. Featured as part of the Shorts Programs in the “Competitive Edge” category.

DAY 3 – JUNE 5 Dana Nachman screens The Second Life of Freddie Nole, an inspiring short film about former prisoners regaining hope in life with help from the titular star following his own story of incarceration. Featured as part of the Shorts Programs in the “Power to the People” category.

Aurora Brachman gives children of the Black Panther Party a chance to tell their story 50 years later with When the Revolution Doesn’t Come. Featured as part of the Shorts Programs in the “Power to the People” category.

NBA star Steph Curry alongside Ben Proudfoot team up for The Baddest Speechwriter of All, a retrospective on Clarence B. Jones and his pioneering work he did as lawyer and speechwriter for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Featured as part of the Shorts Programs in the “Power to the People” category. It received the Special Jury Mention for a Documentary Short.

Pietra Brettkelly teams with The Critics for the North American premiere of Crocodile, a documentary that details the latter crew’s rise to prominence by way of amateur filmmaking in Kaduna, Nigeria. It won the Viewpoints Award.

Elisee Junior St Preux presents The Tropic Sun and His Eyes, a modern love story to Haiti told from the perspective of two travelers with more in common than they know. It received the Special Jury Mention for Best New Narrative Director.

Vincho Nchogu dives into themes of cultural identity, womanhood and self-discovery with the North American premiere of One Woman One Bra. It received the Special Jury Mention for Viewpoints.

Alejandro Hendricks gives us a jazz musical set to the backdrop of East Austin with Airport BLVD. Those who’ve experienced the effects of an ever-changing community around them can relate.

The legendary life and tragic end of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is looked at from a broader lens in the documentary, Jean-Michel. Archived footage, intricate animation and interviews with his family make for a memorable project. Rebecca Adorno and Viridiana Lieberman won for Best Editing in a Documentary Feature.

Sam Pollard directed an insightful documentary with The Lorraine. As the title suggests, the film gives historical context to The Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee as not just the site of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination but also a former safe haven for African Americans traveling during segregation as well.



Ty Molbak brought a small dose of romance to the fest with You Tryna Say You Love Me?, a short film starring Asante Blackk and Malia Pyles that proves it doesn’t take a long time to get your feelings across. Featured as part of the Shorts Programs in the “Love Fictionally” category.

DAY 4 – JUNE 6 Color Book director David Fortune returns to AT&T Untold Stories for its “The First Feature Journey” panel to discuss life after winning the competition in 2023. The film, which had its Tribeca premiere back in 2024, makes its Netflix debut on June 19 to spearhead Father’s Day Weekend.



Whoopi Goldberg hosted her annual “Whoopi’s Wonderful World of Animation” block in the Shorts Program, highlighted by ChikaBOOM! and WHALE 52 – Suite For Man, Boy, And Whale.

Whoopi Goldberg followed up shortly after with a second hour of animation titled “Animated Shorts curated by Whoopi G,” this one geared more towards a teen and young adult audience. APART, the animated Spike Lee Joint, proved to be a standout.

Directors Dione Roach and Steve Happi made an insightful documentary with Jail Time Records, which as the title suggests highlights the first-ever African prison recording studio and the inmates utilizing it in order to free their minds from imprisonment. It won the awards for Best Documentary Feature, Best Cinematography in a Documentary Feature and The Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director presented to both Roach and Happi.

Stacey Sargeant directs and stars in the short film Stand Clear ‘ the Closing Doors based on a real-life subway incident that she reworked for the cinema. Featured as part of the Shorts Programs in the “NY Making It Here” category.

Harvest co-directors Natalie Baszile and Hyacinth Parker present a different take on Southern living from the eyes of a farming family living in the sparsely populated Sondheimer, Louisiana. The trials and tribulations faced by the Nelson Brothers are eye-opening for sure.

DAY 5 – JUNE 7 Keke Palmer started her festival run with a screening of her KeyTV mockumentary, The Rise and Fall of DivaGurl, followed by a Q&A with creative partner Lawrence Murray.

Teyana Taylor and director Janicza Bravo had an introspective conversation on the new generation of women in filmmaking and how the ladies are reshaping the industry.

The dynamic journey of the first all-Black team to summit Mount Everest is told in the documentary Full Circle: The First All Black Everest Ascent by Justice A. Whitaker and Rolake Bamgbose. A bone-chilling experience to say the least.

David Clancy’s short film NIO KO BOKK (This Belongs to All of Us) takes viewers into the surf scene in Dakar, Senegal, where the ocean proves to be a fruitful and productive escape. Featured as part of the Shorts Programs in the “Where We Belong” category.

DAY 6 – JUNE 8 Keke Palmer and Whoopi Goldberg both returned for a joint conversation about their respective careers in Hollywood and how they each cultivate their creativity.

Reginald Dwayne Betts is honest, vulnerable and quite an inspiration in retelling his prison story and how he helped others overcome incarceration through literacy in the thought-provoking documentary, March Forth. Read more about it by clicking here.

Director Sheldon Candis presents another perspective on post-prison life with They Fight, a dramatization of his 2018 boxing documentary of the same name. A knockout for sure.

DAY 7 – JUNE 9 Novelists Kennedy Ryan and Tia Williams, moderated by screenwriter Alanna Bennett, give up the goods on what it takes to go from pen and paper to production on the big screen with their panel, Swooning from Book to Film with Kennedy Ryan and Tia Williams. Gems were dropped!



Kid Cudi’s cinematic music video for “Grave” is selected for the Shorts Program in the “Music Video” category.

“Elegantly Wasted,” the smooth collaboration between Leon Bridges and Hermanos Gutiérrez, is a selection for the Shorts Program in the “Music Video” category.

A$AP Rocky is awarded the inaugural Tribeca X “Director of the Year” Award for his efforts in combining music, fashion, film, design and brand storytelling.

DAY 8 – JUNE 10 Three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade is joined by Today host Jenna Bush Hager for a Storytellers conversation on his successful career and what he has in store for Wy Network.

DAY 9 – JUNE 11 Spike Lee joined actor Ed Burns, director Matt Tyrnauer and Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal for a retrospective conversation about what was and what’s next.

Hunter Harris and Peyton Dix, the ladies of popular pop culture podcast Lemme Say This, host a live episode with actress Sydney Lemmon and Emmy-nominated comedian Sydnee Washington.

Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss of The LOX host the world premiere of their documentary, Trinity: The Story of The LOX. The event is followed by a stage-rocking live performance from the hip-hop crew.

DAY 10 – JUNE 12 In the Moving Beyond Expectations panel, Broadway icon André De Shields sat for a career-spanning conversation moderated by Tony Award–winning artist Britton Smith.

The life and career of New York Knicks icon Carmelo Anthony is documented in Born Melo, which also sees his son Kiyan featured alongside him in a film that puts a spotlight on both of their basketball journeys.

Cannonball with Wesley Morris hosted a live taping with special guest, actress Cynthia Nixon.

The story of urban fashion icon Eddie Plein and his rise with Famous Eddie’s Gold Teeth is highlighted in the documentary Mouth Full Of Golds.

DAY 11 – JUNE 13 Tribeca TV hosted the Season 3 premiere for Survival of the Thickest, followed by a Q&A afterwards with show star Michelle Buteau and Amber Ruffin.

Actress Chase Infiniti sat with her The Testaments co-star Lucy Halliday and The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss to discuss the shared universe between the two series and what’s in store for the future.

Alicia Keys capped off the jam-packed festival with her Closing Night documentary, Alicia Keys: Girl From Hells Kitchen, followed by a fitting performance of her New York anthem, “Empire State Of Mind.”