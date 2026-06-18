BMM Feature: Avery Wilson's Voice Is Like Shea Butter

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Avery Wilson’s voice is like shea butter—smooth, rich, and effortless. We first discovered his immense talent during his standout run on NBC’s The Voice. We have been completely obsessed with his vocal prowess.

Avery Wilson’s rendition of the National Anthem at the 2026 Finals has garnered well-deserved praise. The vocal powerhouse performed the National Anthem at Game 4 so good, they called him back Game 5 and to perform at the Knicks ticker-tape parade in NYC on June 18, 2026.

Beyond his initial television debut, Wilson has continued to solidify his place in the industry. Let’s explore 5 fun facts about the vocal powerhouse that is Avery Wilson.

He didn’t just sing the National Anthem; he commanded it.

Delivering two separate, soul-stirring renditions during the NBA Finals, Avery proved the mic is always on. Even in a high-octane arena charged with political tension, his precise control and emotive delivery turned a sports moment into a vocal masterclass. As a result, this left massive audiences breathless.

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Trading the recording booth for the yellow brick road, Avery dazzled as the Scarecrow in The Wiz Musical.

This wasn’t just a role—it was a revelation. I got to experience this performance live and it was one to remember. His transition to the live stage showcased a breathtaking physical performance paired with that signature, unrelenting vocal power. Therefore, his artistry knows no bounds.

When industry titans talk, they talk about Avery Wilson.

Boasting an elite support system, he earned the legendary co-sign of Clive Davis and the personal mentorship of the iconic Babyface. It’s clear he isn’t just a singer—he’s a generational talent destined for pop excellence.

Grammy-nominated.

The music world has officially taken note, honoring his relentless pursuit of vocal perfection with a prestigious Grammy nomination. This nod from the Academy solidifies what we’ve known all along. Avery is a certified “vocal powerhouse”. His technical skill is matched only by his incredible heart.

He’s on tour.

Ready to melt into those “shea butter” vocals? The wait is over because Avery is currently bringing his effortless magic to life on tour. With 6 exclusive concert dates scheduled across the U.S., now is your chance to witness the rich, smooth brilliance of the man who first stole our hearts on The Voice.

BMM Feature: Avery Wilson's Voice Is Like Shea Butter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com