Indoor vs. outdoor event planning: What changes?

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Outdoor event hosting means anticipating things beyond your control, like the weather. Unlike an indoor event, outdoor event planning may involve moving things inside or quickly securing cover for guests to protect them from rain. Special structures, such as large power sources and portable restrooms, make your event feasible.

Outside Magazine reported that over 180 million Americans enjoyed outdoor recreation in 2024, a 3% increase from the previous year. People are increasingly enjoying the outdoors for weddings, music festivals, and fitness activities. Being outside allows people to enjoy the natural beauty of their environment while connecting with others in an open space.

What Are the Main Differences Between Indoor Event Planning and an Outdoor Event?

Event management for the outdoors involves gathering permits and understanding the various regulations for specific outdoor spaces, which can focus on:

Tent size

Noise variance

Crowd size

Health and food/beverage permissions

Alchohol sales

Street closure or use

As you decide on event tents for rent in LA, start applying for a Temporary Special Event permit for events shorter than 7 days and for tents exceeding 450 square feet. You also need this permit for other temporary structures, like staging or bleachers.

When you’re hosting an indoor event, you have automatic access to power outlets to plug in lights, screens, and other tools needed to make your event run smoothly.

However, operating outside requires large transportable setups that also require large-scale quiet generators to support infrastructure that includes portable restrooms and localized heating/cooling.

You also need to work harder to define your outdoor spaces to plan for dance areas, lounge areas, and catering tents. Create a designated trash and bathroom area. However, the indoor event space already has separate rooms and spaces, including bathrooms.

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How Do Outdoor Venue Considerations Affect the Budget?

Anyone who does event planning for an outdoor event needs an extra budget for additional insurance and infrastructure, from a backup tent to portable bathroom trailers. These necessities can add thousands, depending on head count.

Outside entertainment not only needs staging rentals but also extra speakers and wind-blocking mics that indoor festivities don’t need. Caterers may charge extra for mobile kitchens if there isn’t an on-site prep area nearby.

You must also leave the area as you find it. So expect to pay for trash hauling and dumpster rentals.

Why Does Weather Planning for Events Matter?

Even if you’re planning an outdoor space in a normally warm environment like California or Florida, severe weather, from rain to wind, can happen at any time. An action plan to keep yourself safe and everyone comfortable provides a positive experience. Plan for weather so you can quickly redirect traffic and have temporary structures ready to go.

Plan Well for Outdoor Festivities This Summer

An outdoor event can be fun and a great way to enjoy the mental health benefits of an open natural environment. Don’t forget to properly plan and budget to pull it off. However, that large generator and portable bathroom trailer are worth the extra expenses for an event that many will remember.

Are you ready to step outside? Check out more lifestyle articles on our website for inspiration for celebrations.