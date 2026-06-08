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Dipset Collaborator J.R. Writer Files Lawsuit Against UMG

Dipset Collaborator J.R. Writer Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

J.R. Writer is taking legal action against Universal Music Group, alleging the company has failed to pay him master and publishing royalties.

Published on June 8, 2026

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J.R. Writer is taking legal action against Universal Music Group, alleging the company has failed to pay him master and publishing royalties.

Born Juan Rusty Brito, the Harlem rapper and songwriter is seeking compensation for his work on records by Dipset members Cam’ron and Juelz Santana. Writer claims he has not received his share of royalties tied to Cam’s “Shake” and Juelz Santana’s “Squalie,” despite being credited on both records.

A longtime affiliate of Dipset, Writer played a key role in the collective’s rise during the early 2000s. “Shake” appeared on Killa’s classic Purple Haze album, while “Squalie” was featured on Satana’s debut project, From Me to U.

According to the lawsuit, Writer is credited as both a featured artist and co-writer on the songs. However, he alleges that Universal Music Group has not paid him any master or publishing royalties connected to the records. The company reportedly told Writer that approval from either the artist or the label was required before payments could be issued.

Writer disputes that position, arguing that his existing songwriting and performance credits should be sufficient proof of ownership and entitlement to compensation.

Notably, the songwriter says he has already received royalty payments for both songs through ASCAP and SoundExchange, further supporting his claim that he is owed additional compensation.

Dipset Collaborator J.R. Writer Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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