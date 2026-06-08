Summer Game Fest: All The Big Announcements

Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley’s annual event, is back and has plenty of video game announcements to get you hyped for 2026 and beyond.

Shifting from the YouTube Theater to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, HHW Gaming was in the building on Friday to soak in all the excitement before Play Days kicked off Saturday, where we got hands-on with a lot of games that we will be talking about very soon, so keep it locked on HipHopWired.

But, until then, step into these announcements below.

Alien: Isolation 2

Creative Assembly / Alien: Isolation 2

Alien: Isolation, the banger game that haunts IGN’s Ryan McCaffrey like the Xenomorph hunter after he gave it a ridiculous 5.9 score and called it mediocre, is finally getting a sequel.

Creative Assembly used the Summer Game Fest stage to announce that Alien: Isolation 2 is coming, giving fans of the first game something to be extremely excited about.

In Alien: Isolation 2, the terror shifts from a space station in outer space to a station on a planet, and yes, but what remains the same is that you still have to avoid a Xenomorph that will stalk you throughout the experience.

“On a remote, storm-ravaged colony-world, players will endure the elements as they navigate the planet’s surface, and explore the claustrophobic confines of the Weyland-Yutani outpost of Kurosaki Station. It’s a new hunting-ground for the Alien, forcing players to improvise and develop new tools, techniques, and tactics to survive the deadly game of cat-and-mouse,” a press release for the game reads.

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Speaking on the forthcoming game, AI2’s creative director, Al Hope, said: “It has been over a decade since we created the original Alien: Isolation, and I am so excited to show everyone the first glimpse of the sequel. Our dedicated Survival team at Creative Assembly has been working hard to create a new, evolved Isolation experience continuing the legacy of the Alien franchise, making the eponymous killer smarter, the environment harsher, and the chance of survival slimmer.”

Alien: Isolation 2 has no release date, but you can wishlist the game on PC, PlayStation, and XBOX. Nintendo Switch 2 wishlist to follow soon.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation Is The Epic Conclusion In The Remake Series

Square Enix / Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Summer Game Fest saved the best for last with the big reveal of Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the epic conclusion in the remake series.

Revelation promises to be the biggest chapter in the game series, with a much larger open world map allowing players more freedom than ever, so that you can drop in anywhere via a new parachute feature to complete the journey, and other new improvements and gameplay mechanics to the already groundbreaking remake franchise.

The trailer not only showed off battles with the massive Weapons, which are a direct response from the planet to counter the Meteor calamity brought on by Sephiroth, but also a host of other new features. We see new synergy attacks, the aptly named “fit system” that allows players to equip clothing items on the characters, and an expansive look at fan favorites Cid Highwind and Vincent Valentine.

Square Enix

Also, for the first time, Final Fantasy VII Revelations will launch simultaneously on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, XBOX Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and XBOX PC.

Consider us very hyped on this one.

Resident Evil Veronica Finally Revealed

Capcom / Resident Evil Veronica

After years of pleading from fans, Capcom, who is on a generational run thanks to their Resident Evil remakes, has finally given that treatment to the beloved entry in the franchise, Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

Like the other remakes, the game gets a title change and is now Resident Evil: Veronica, and it’s due out in 2027.

In the trailer, we see Claire Redfield (in first-person) trying to locate her brother, Chris, and is greeted by an old woman at an building somewhere in Paris.

The old lady then takes her to Chris’ apartment and its a mess. The old woman disappears and someone else enters the apartment and kidnaps Claire.

From there we see clips of Rockford Island, the main location where most of the game’s story takes place, subtle hints to the Ashford twins, and it wouldn’t be a Resident Evil game if the trailer didn’t feature zombies.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica first arrived on the Sega Dreamcast in 2000, with Capcom subsequently dropping Code Veronica X in 2001 on PlayStation 2 which featured new cinematics and then a high resolution remaster in 2011 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

We can’t wait to experience Resident Evil Veronica with those dreaded tank controls.

Tupac Joins Snoop Dogg In Stranger Than Heaven

Frank Micelotta / Summer Game Fest

One of the more head scratching moments belonged to Sega and RGG Studios’ Stranger Than Heaven the highly anticipated action-adventure game from the studio best known for its Yakuza franchise.

The new trailer for the game gave us look at the new cast additions that will be in Stranger Than Heaven and they include Takashi Ukaji, Yasukaze Motomiya, Takaya Kuroda, Kohei Tsuji (Nippon no Shacho) and Tupac, yes you read that correctly.

RGG Studio / SEGA

The later rapper with the approval from his estate, Amaru Entertainment. Following the announcement, Snoop Dogg, who is also in the game, joined by his son Calvin Broadus talked more about Tupac’s inclusion and Death Row Gaming.

As for the reaction to seeing Tupac in the game, welllllll, that was another story that we will be touching on in another post.

Stranger Than Heaven realeses worldwide on January 15, 2027.

Those were the biggest annoucnements, but not the only ones, you can see the rest below.