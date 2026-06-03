Baytown Juneteenth Celebration Returns June 13

Source: Baytown’s 2026 Juneteenth Celebration / General

Baytown is gearing up for one of its biggest Juneteenth events of the year as the city’s 6th Annual Juneteenth Celebration returns to Bicentennial Park on Saturday, June 13. The free community event will bring together residents and visitors for an evening of live music, cultural pride, family activities, and a celebration of freedom and heritage.

Source: Baytown Houston Area Chevy Dealers Celebration 2026 / General

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with music from DJ GT Mayne and continue throughout the evening with performances from Piano Vibes, Bree Terry, and DJ Donnie Houston.

Source: Baytown Juneteenth Celebration 2026 / General

Community leaders and city officials will also take part in a special Juneteenth ceremony honoring the significance of June 19 and the lasting impact of emancipation on Texas and the nation.

Source: Houston Area Chevy Dealers / General

Headlining this year’s celebration are Houston based soul band The C.I.T.Y. Band, acclaimed singer songwriter KIRBY, and Grammy nominated R&B powerhouse Leela James.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Source: Baytown Juneteenth Celebration 2026 / General

Known for her soulful voice and hits such as “Fall For You” and “Complicated,” James has earned recognition throughout her career, including nominations from the NAACP Image Awards and Soul Train Music Awards. Her performance is expected to cap off an evening filled with music, reflection, and community spirit.

Source: Houston Area Chevy Dealers / General

In addition to the concert lineup, attendees can enjoy food vendors, shopping vendors, a dominoes tournament, family friendly activities, free giveaways, and a fireworks show immediately following Leela James’ performance. Organizers say the annual event continues to grow each year as Baytown honors the legacy of Juneteenth while creating opportunities for families and neighbors to come together in celebration.

Source: Baytown Juneteenth Celebration 2026 / General

The 2026 Baytown Juneteenth Celebration is free and open to the public. The event takes place at Bicentennial Park and runs from 5 p.m. until the fireworks finale, offering a full evening of entertainment, culture, and community connection.

Source: Baytown Juneteenth Celebration 2026 / General

CLICK FOR MORE INFO

SPECIAL THANKS TO EVENT SPONSOR

Source: Houston Area Chevy Dealers / General

Baytown Juneteenth Celebration Returns June 13 was originally published on theboxhouston.com