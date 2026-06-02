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Black Music Month

Black LGBTQ+ Artists to Add To Your Playlists

Pride & Black Music Month: Black R&B & Hip-Hop LGBTQ+ Artists to Add To Your Playlists

Published on June 2, 2026

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The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals

Pride & Black Music Month: Black R&B & Hip-Hop LGBTQ+ Artists to Add To Your Playlists

For the month of June, we celebrate a lot of things. We highlight the origins and impact of Black Music, and the expression that these artists put in their songs that continue to inspire us. We also celebrate Pride, which is highlights the foundational fight for civil rights and the legendary trailblazers who changed the course of history to create a space for the LGBTQ+ community.

Music has always been used as a form of art and expression for all communities. Whether it was the fight for the Civil Rights Movement of Black Americans or giving a voice to those silenced in the queer communities.

For Pride and Black Music Month, we honor the artists who live unapologetically and create music that we all can’t get enough of.

From pop, R&B to hip-hop, here is a list of Black LGBTQ+ artists and their popular songs you need to add to your playlist.

Sylvester

Tyler the Creator

Queen Latifah

Kaytranada

Janelle Monáe

Da Brat

Durand Bernarr

Syd

Lil Nas X

Doechii

Frank Ocean

Kehlani

Victoria Monét

Big Freedia

Pride & Black Music Month: Black R&B & Hip-Hop LGBTQ+ Artists to Add To Your Playlists was originally published on foxync.com

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