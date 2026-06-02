50 Cent Says Daphne Joy "Not A Victim" After Alleged Diddy Sextape Leaks, Social Media Reacts

Source:

Diddy’s case is closed as the embattled Bad Boy mogul sits behind bars for four years after being found guilty of prostitution charges, but the fallout continues.

His alleged sex parties, known as freakoffs, have become social media fodder for over a year, but now an alleged video recording of a session has flooded the internet.

The video reportedly shows Daphne Joy engaging in sexual acts with a man, while Diddy allegedly watches, and Joy has now confirmed the validity of the video.

However, she says she never gave consent to it being filmed and was distraught when she learned it existed, and she fainted for the first time in her life.

In a statement, Joy claims she was unknowingly recorded by the person in the video, who then blackmailed her. After she refused to pay up, he sold it to a “giant media outlet” that later refused to publish it because she told them it was revenge porn.

Now years removed from the initial threat, it pained her to see the video leak.

“It took me all day to find the courage to rewatch my abuse… having to watch this tape was triggering and painful because only I knew the inner turmoil and pressures I felt in those moments,” reads the statement she posted to her Instagram Stories. “I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship.. seeing myself so lost is excruciating.”

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She continues, “I just want to hold that girl in that room and get her out of there.. and tell her that wasn’t love and she didn’t need to do this for love. My heart is breaking as I type this. I wish so many things were different but I can’t take back the hands of time…! can only continue to move forward and slowly learn to love and trust myself again.. I want to love and protect myself so much that I’ll never come across such a harmful environment again.. This is the first time that I have ever felt a part of my own body and that my body belongs to me.. I am precious, I am special, I am worthy… this I promise to hold true in my heart for the woman I am becoming and for the woman I once lost.”

The statement posted on her Stories was followed by her posting pictures in lingerie and promoting her OnlyFans, which has led to some backlash, including from 50 Cent, with whom she shares a child.

50 took to social media with screenshots of the alleged sex tape, and didn’t believe Joy’s statement claiming abuse.

“👀she’s not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine.”

He followed it up by poking fun at Diddy in another post, writing, “Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no penis. LOL.”

See social media’s reactions to the drama below.