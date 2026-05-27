20 Songs We NEED on Kehlani’s Kehlani World Tour Setlist
20 Songs We NEED on Kehlani’s Kehlani World Tour Setlist
20 Songs We NEED on Kehlani’s Kehlani World Tour Setlist
Now that the official Kehlani World Tour dates are here, fans are already building their dream setlists ahead of the North American run kicking off this August.
With stops in cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Toronto, Phoenix, and more — plus special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, THEARTI$T, and Waseel on select dates — this tour is already shaping up to be one of the smoothest R&B runs of the year.
But if we’re being real… there are certain songs that have to make the setlist.
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Here are 20 tracks we need to hear when Kehlani hits the stage this fall.
After Hours
Folded
Nights Like This
Toxic
Can I
CRZY
Gangsta
Honey
Wish I Never
The Way
Altar
Deep
Water
Up at Night
Everybody Business
You Should Be Here
Bad News
Distraction
Melt
Touch
Whether you’re pulling up for the nostalgia, the toxic R&B anthems, or the emotional deep cuts, the Kehlani World Tour is already shaping up to be one of the must-see tours of the year.
From the vocals to the visuals and special guests, fans are expecting a night full of healing, vibes, and unforgettable singalong moments.
One thing’s for sure — if these songs make the final setlist, this tour is about to have every city in their feelings.
RELATED: Bruno Mars’ Tour Setlist
RELATED: Ella Mai’s ‘Do You Still Love Me’ Tour: Here’s The Setlist We Need
RELATED: Usher & Chris Brown’s Joint R&B Tour Sparks Excitement, But Also Plenty of Backlash
RELATED: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour
20 Songs We NEED on Kehlani’s Kehlani World Tour Setlist was originally published on wtlcfm.com