Fine AF Fridays: Rubi Rose Looks Like Sugar, Spice & Everything Not-So-Nice! Plus 19 More Of Your Favorite Naughty Celebs, Vol. 27

Source: Rubi Rose / IG: @rubirose There’s a lot of face and body on this week’s Fine AF list! We’ve got Anok Yai, who absolutely killed it with her strut at the GucciCore fashion show. Lance Gross and Tyler Lepley linked up this week, making us nearly faint with so much sexiness in one clip. Rubi Rose and Brittany Renner are looking bad as ever! Are you ready to see the rest? RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Tammy Rivera Serves Spin The Block Worthy Figure-8 Bawdy Goals & 19 More Stars Who Had Us Swooning, Vol 26! 1. Nique, 27 We are loving how Nique can easily fill out any dress she puts on! Them curves are something serious.

2. Kesington Kross Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Kesington Kross is looking real sexy with his hair down!

3. Joseline Hernandez, 39 When it comes to sex appeal, we know Joseline Hernandez’s got it. We’re loving this bodysuit and skirt set on her!

4. Melinda Berry, 33 Melinda Berry is truly the full package. Face card is very much activated, and so is the glow on her skin.

4. Jilly Anais, 30 Wow, we definitely got to give Jilly Anais a round of applause for this face. She looks beyond stunning.

5. Anok Yai, 28 Speaking of beyond stunning, Anok Yai…That’s it. That’s all there is to say. She’s left us speechless from this nasty walk at the Gucci fashion show, to the makeup and hair. She is a true star.

6. Lance Gross, 44, and Tyler Lepley, 39 Don’t these two almost look like they could’ve auditioned for the main character roles in the new Netflix series Nemesis? Just fine and talented. Anyways this is too much sexiness for one video.

7. Omar Sowunmi, 30 Hold up now! We already know Omar Sowunmi has a handsome face and a nice sculpted body, but we haven’t gotten to admire him this close up! His skin is the definition of flawless.

8. Iman, 70 You heard Mother Iman! Pull yourself together so you can look as fabulous as she does in this video. How on earth is she 70 years old looking decades younger.

9. Mike Epps, 55 Mr. Mike Epps is looking mighty handsome and very sharp! From the baby blue suit to the white shoes, we’re loving this look on him.

10. Latto, 27 Latto proves that she may be Big Mama, but she is still a sexy mama! She looked hot in her white two-piece flaunting her baby belly.

11. Coco Jones, 28 Coco Jones was looking like all of that and a bag of fineness at the New York Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers game. She knew she had to show out for her man, Donovan Mitchell.

12. Luke James, 41 Now who told Luke James to pull up to The Chi premiere looking scrumptious like this? And he brought the grill!!!

13. Edwina Wehjla, 33 Online personality Edwina Wehjla has us jealous of her six-pack and thick thighs, man! Even though summer is already here, we gon’ still hit that gym!

14. Jackie Aina, 38 Welp! Jackie Aina fine self didn’t make it any better. Girl, the body is toned, glowing, and curvy! We have no notes!

15. Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., Alright, this was our third and final sign to get our bodies together, but we’ll only do it if Cinco is our trainer *wink*.

16. Yandy Smith, 44 If this is how Yandy gets when she is in chill mode, we want to chill with her! Yandy got the yams out!

17. Eric Bellinger, 42 Eric Bellinger has the full package. He is handsome, he’s got muscles, and a nice smile! We see why his wife, La’Myia Good, can’t keep her hands off him.

18. Coleman Domingo, 56 Hold up, Coleman Domingo! Did we just count an eight-pack on you, sir? So not only does he have the height, the good looks, and the talent….he’s also got bawdy!