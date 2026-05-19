Score These Freebies For Memorial Day Weekend 2026

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As Memorial Day weekend approaches, businesses across the country are showing love to military members and veterans with a long list of freebies and special perks. From free meals to complimentary theme park tickets, active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, and first responders can cash in on major savings by showing a valid military ID.

Many of the offers are only available through Memorial Day weekend, while others run through the end of May or even year-round.

Here are some of the best freebies and giveaways military families can grab right now:

• Benihana – Veterans, active-duty military, reserves, and first responders can enjoy a free entrée from a special five-course Teppanyaki menu from May 22 through May 25. Dine-in only with proof of service required.