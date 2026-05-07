10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children
10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children
10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children
From music legends to television personalities, these celebrity moms built big families while balancing fame, business, and motherhood in the spotlight.
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Here are 10 Black celebrity moms and the children who helped shape their family legacies.
1. Lauryn Hill – 6 Kids
Lauryn Hill is the mother of:
- Zion Marley
- Selah Marley
- Joshua Marley
- John Marley
- Sarah Marley
- Micah Hill
2. Kimora Lee Simmons – 5 Kids
Kimora Lee Simmons is the mother of:
- Ming Lee Simmons
- Aoki Lee Simmons
- Kenzo Lee Hounsou
- Wolfe Lee Leissner
- Gary Leissner
3. Diana Ross – 5 Kids
Diana Ross is the mother of:
- Rhonda Ross Kendrick
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Chudney Ross
- Ross Naess
- Evan Ross
4. Ayesha Curry – 4 Kids
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are parents to:
- Riley Curry
- Ryan Curry
- Canon Curry
- Caius Curry
5. Rihanna – 3 Kids
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to:
- RZA Athelston Mayers
- Riot Rose Mayers
- Rocki Irish Mayer
6. Beyoncé – 3 Kids
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to:
- Blue Ivy Carter
- Rumi Carter
- Sir Carter
7. Niecy Nash – 3 Kids
Niecy Nash is the mother of:
- Dominic Nash
- Dia Nash
- Donielle Nash
8. Draya Michele – 3 Kids
Draya Michele is the mother of:
- Kniko Howard
- Jru Scandrick
- Her youngest daughter with Jalen Green
9. Mariah Carey – 2 Kids
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are parents to:
- Monroe Cannon
- Moroccan Cannon
10. Toni Braxton – 2 Kids
Toni Braxton is the mother of:
- Denim Braxton Lewis
- Diezel Braxton Lewis
While fans know these women for their music, movies, television shows, and business ventures, motherhood remains one of their biggest roles.
From raising future stars to keeping family at the center of their lives, these Black celebrity moms continue building legacies both inside and outside the spotlight.
10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children was originally published on wtlcfm.com