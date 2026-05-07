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14 Photos of Tyreek Hill Lawsuit Accuser Sophie Hall As Court Battle Begins

The legal battle involving former Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and social media influencer Sophie Hall is officially back in the spotlight as jury selection recently began in Broward County, Florida. Hall filed a civil lawsuit alleging Hill fractured her leg during what was described as a backyard football drill at his home in 2023.

According to court filings, Hall claims the injury required surgery and long-term rehabilitation. Hill has denied wrongdoing, with his legal team arguing the injury happened accidentally during playful drills.

As the case starts gaining national attention again, many people online are becoming familiar with Sophie Hall, the influencer and model at the center of the lawsuit.