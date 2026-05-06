Listen Live
Close
Sports

10 Photos of Viral Formula 1 Miami GP Girl, Ivana Knoll

During a live Sky Sports broadcast, a woman casually strolling past the camera became the unexpected star of the show, leaving fans and even a McLaren mechanic in awe.

Published on May 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

F1 Grand Prix of Miami
Source: Qian Jun/MB Media / Getty

10 Photos of Viral Formula 1 Miami GP Girl, Ivana Knoll

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix delivered high-speed thrills on the track, but it was a viral moment off the circuit that captured the internet’s attention.

During a live Sky Sports broadcast, a woman casually strolling past the camera became the unexpected star of the show, leaving fans and even a McLaren mechanic in awe.

The mystery woman was later identified as Ivana Knoll, a Croatian influencer and former Miss Croatia.

Knoll, who gained international fame during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is no stranger to the spotlight.

Known for her bold fashion choices and passionate sports fandom, she has since become a regular at major global events, including NBA games and Formula 1 races.

Knoll shared her Miami GP experience on social media, marking her fifth time attending the event.

This isn’t the first time Knoll has turned heads.

Her rise to fame during the World Cup was accompanied by both admiration and controversy over her daring outfits.

However, her ability to captivate audiences remains undeniable.

Take a look below at 10 Photos of Viral Formula 1 Miami GP Girl, Ivana Knoll.

RELATED | Top 15 Photos Of Female Media Personality, Dianna Russini

RELATED | 30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

10 Photos of Viral Formula 1 Miami GP Girl, Ivana Knoll was originally published on 1075thefan.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
20 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

9 Items
Food & Drink  |  tethomas

Food Deals For National Nurses and Teacher Appreciation Week

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

Watch Ya Mouth: Barack Obama Claps Back At Donald Trump Over AI-Generated Ape Video

Reach Media - Syndicated| Disney Trip Contest | 2026-04-22
Contests  |  Rickey Smiley Morning Show

You Could Win a Walt Disney World® Dream Vacation!

19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close