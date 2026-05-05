Kristy Sarah Is Trying To 'Negotiate' With Therapist After She Advised Her To Go ‘365 Days Without a Man'

Kristy Sarah is thinking about taking a serious break from dating for at least a year, thanks to her therapist’s advice.

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The social media star is preparing to take a more strict approach to dating following her split from her ex-husband, Desmond Scott.

On Saturday, May 2, Kristy posted a TikTok opening up about recent professional advice she received while in therapy. The creator told her followers about her therapist telling her “to do 365 days without a man,” going on to elaborate, “That basically means no dating, no talking to, no entertaining a man for 365 days.”

She went on to joke that she was planning to “negotiate” with her counselor to make the fast from men “36.5 days” instead.

“Or maybe we’ll start there and see how it goes,” Kristy said, clearly struggling with the idea of a full year away from the dating scene.

Kristy filed for divorce from Scott, 32, at the end of 2025. According to reports from People back in January, she alleged infidelity as the reason for their split after over a decade of marriage.

In her TikTok video about her course of action following the split, she discussed therapy more broadly and described it as a “10 out of 10” experience. The creator also admitted that she didn’t initially feel like she needed it, but her first session ended up being “really enlightening.”

“She was pulling out facts and observations that I never thought about,” she continued. “Honestly, some of the things that I’ve been learning is kind of life-changing. So if you haven’t done it, I think you should.”

Kristy admitted later in the video that she “can’t stop thinking about” the idea of doing the full 365 days.

“That is nuts. And I know it’s so wise, but I’m negotiating it,” she reiterated, not fully ready to take on the task.

This new divorce tactic comes after the influencer was briefly linked to personal trainer John Gaines. The newly single influencer got fans talking last month when she shared a gym selfie with the fitness trainer, who previously dated and shares a child with Victoria Monet.