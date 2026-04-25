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The Fumble: Debating The NBA's Concussion Protocol, Angel Reese Drama

The Fumble: Debating The NBA’s Concussion Protocol, Angel Reese Former Teammate Drama, & More

Debating the latest news in sports culture

Published on April 25, 2026

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San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three
Source: Soobum Im / Getty

The NBA playoffs are underway, and the league’s top-tier talent and biggest storylines are just starting to peek through.

There’s the Detroit Pistons tied 1-1 with the Orlando Magic as they try to find their footing in the postseason, the Knicks struggling to overcome the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, and LeBron James turning back the clock against the Kevin Durant-less Houston Rockets.

But if there’s one player who lived up to the hype this early on in the playoffs, it’s Victor Wembanyama before he went down with a scary head injury.

In Game 1, the Spurs stomped out the Portland Trail Blazers on the back of Wemby’s 35-point performance, and The Fumble cohosts Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai are already giving the French phenom his flowers for breaking Tim Duncan’s 32-point playoff debut record.

“I don’t think my brain has really conceptualized this kind of player ever,” says Rodney. “Like I used to make this player in NBA 2K. And I don’t want to just hyperfocus on him because he’s so great, but Stefon Castle, Dylan Harper, De’Aaron Fox. This team is so complete and so competitive. Dylan Harper does not look like a rookie.”

Angel Reese got shipped off to the Atlanta Dream, and now her former Chicago Sky teammate Courtney Vandersloot is clapping back at how Reese expressed her dissatisfaction with the franchise.

“What I think is very interesting is that Courtney is saying the same thing in this article that Angel said, right?” Samaria says. “It seems as though the general consensus is that she wants a lot of control. Courtney wants control of the team, and she’s had it. Obviously, the Chicago Sky would like to get back to their winning ways. That was the headline of the article. That is the same thing Angel was saying. Maybe she went about it in a way that was a little brash and rubbed people the wrong way, but at the end of the day, Angel’s like, ‘I’m used to winning, and I want to win here.’ And that’s the same thing that Courtney is saying.”

Back to Wemby, the cohosts debate if the NBA’s concussion protocol is too strict. Watch the latest episode of The Fumble above.

The Fumble: Debating The NBA’s Concussion Protocol, Angel Reese Former Teammate Drama, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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