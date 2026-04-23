Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return
- Late-round steals and first-round gambles prove talent and determination can overcome doubts.
- Legendary QBs like Brady and Rodgers became all-time greats despite being overlooked in the draft.
- Unheralded players like Rice and Kelce redefined their positions through on-field dominance.
Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return
The NFL Draft is a stage where dreams are realized, but it’s also a place where expectations are often shattered.
Every year, teams meticulously analyze prospects, trying to predict who will become the next superstar.
Yet, some of the greatest players in NFL history weren’t the obvious choices.
They were overlooked, doubted, or deemed too risky only to defy all odds and redefine what it means to succeed in the league.
This list celebrates the top 10 NFL draft picks who delivered the best return on investment, proving that greatness can come from anywhere.
From late-round steals to first-round gambles, these players remind us that you can’t put a limit on talent, determination, and the will to succeed.
Their stories are a testament to the unpredictable magic of the draft and the power of perseverance.
Take a look below at the Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return
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Tom Brady (2000, 6th round, 199th overall)
Drafted by the New England Patriots, Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
Despite being the 199th pick, he led the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories and added a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady holds numerous NFL records, including career passing yards and touchdowns, and was a 3-time league MVP.
His leadership and clutch performances in the postseason are unmatched, making him the ultimate draft steal.
Joe Montana (1979, 3rd round, 82nd overall)
Selected by the San Francisco 49ers, Montana became the epitome of a clutch quarterback.
He won four Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP three times.
Known for his calm demeanor under pressure, Montana orchestrated iconic moments like “The Catch” and was an 8-time Pro Bowler.
His ability to deliver in critical moments earned him the nickname “Joe Cool.”
Jerry Rice (1985, 1st round, 16th overall)
Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, Rice is the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), and touchdowns (208).
A 13-time Pro Bowler and 3-time Super Bowl champion, Rice’s work ethic and consistency set him apart.
His dominance redefined the wide receiver position, and he is often considered the greatest player in NFL history, regardless of position.
Aaron Rodgers (2005, 1st round, 24th overall)
Despite falling in the draft, Rodgers became a cornerstone for the Green Bay Packers.
A 4-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion, Rodgers is known for his pinpoint accuracy, arm strength, and ability to make plays under pressure.
His career includes numerous records, such as the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history, and he remains one of the most talented quarterbacks ever.
Antonio Brown (2010, 6th round, 195th overall)
Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown overcame doubts about his size and speed to become one of the most productive wide receivers of his era.
A 7-time Pro Bowler and 4-time All-Pro, Brown led the league in receptions and receiving yards multiple times.
Despite off-field controversies, his on-field dominance, including 6 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, solidified his place as one of the best late-round picks.
Patrick Mahomes (2017, 1st round, 10th overall)
The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to draft Mahomes, and the move paid off spectacularly.
Mahomes has already won 2 NFL MVP awards, 3 Super Bowl titles, and 3 Super Bowl MVPs.
Known for his incredible arm strength, creativity, and ability to perform in high-pressure situations,
Mahomes is on track to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
Russell Wilson (2012, 3rd round, 75th overall)
Overlooked due to his height, Wilson became the Seattle Seahawks’ franchise quarterback.
He led the team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLVIII.
A 9-time Pro Bowler, Wilson is known for his mobility, deep-ball accuracy, and leadership.
His ability to extend plays and deliver in clutch moments has made him one of the best quarterbacks of his generation.
Richard Sherman (2011, 5th round, 154th overall)
Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, Sherman became a cornerstone of the “Legion of Boom” defense.
A 5-time Pro Bowler and 3-time All-Pro, Sherman was instrumental in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII victory. Known for his intelligence, physicality, and trash-talking, Sherman’s ability to shut down top receivers made him one of the best cornerbacks of his era.
Travis Kelce (2013, 3rd round, 63rd overall)
The Kansas City Chiefs landed one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history in Kelce.
A 4-time All-Pro and 8-time Pro Bowler, Kelce has been a key weapon for Patrick Mahomes.
Known for his route running, hands, and ability to gain yards after the catch, Kelce has redefined the tight end position and played a pivotal role in the Chiefs’ dynasty.
Brock Purdy (2022, 7th round, 262nd overall)
As the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy, nicknamed “Mr. Irrelevant,” defied all expectations.
Forced into the starting role for the San Francisco 49ers due to injuries, Purdy excelled immediately, leading the team to multiple victories and earning a reputation as a poised and efficient quarterback.
His story is one of perseverance and unexpected success, making him one of the most remarkable draft picks in recent history.
Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return was originally published on 1075thefan.com