From Fast Food To Fame: 15 Rappers With Food Industry Ties
- Many famous rappers worked in fast food before music careers took off, shaping their work ethic.
- Some rappers invested in or launched successful food businesses after achieving music fame.
- Rappers' journeys show how success often starts with humble beginnings in unexpected places.
Before the fame, big money and success, some of your favorite rappers worked regular jobs to make ends meet.
Some flipped burgers, dropped fries, or worked long shifts in kitchens before their music careers took off. Those early experiences helped shape their work ethic and drive.
A few artists even stayed connected to the food industry after reaching fame by opening restaurants or investing in popular chains.
Their journeys show that success often starts with humble beginnings. This list highlights 15 rappers who went from fast food jobs to building names in music and beyond.
1. Pharrell Williams — McDonald’s
Pharrell worked at McDonald’s as a teenager and has said he got fired multiple times for not taking it seriously. He handled typical crew duties like taking orders and working the counter. He broke through in music in 2003 with The Neptunes and Frontin’.
2. Lil Yachty — McDonald’s
Yachty worked at McDonald’s in Atlanta before his rap career took off. He has spoken about struggling financially while working there. He broke out in 2016 with One Night and Minnesota.
3. Lil Keed — McDonald’s / Subway
Lil Keed worked at McDonald’s around age 16 and later at Subway. He handled basic fast food tasks while trying to make music. He gained recognition in 2018 with Nameless.
4. Ice Spice — Wendy’s
Ice Spice worked at Wendy’s before going viral. She balanced the job while starting to record music. She broke out in 2022 with Munch (Feelin’ U).
5. Rico Nasty — Popeyes
Rico Nasty worked as a cashier at Popeyes. She handled customers while pursuing music on the side. She broke through in 2018 with Smack a B***.
6. Dreezy — Subway / Pancake House
Dreezy worked at Subway and later as a host at a pancake restaurant. She balanced those jobs while building her music career. She broke out in 2014 with Schizo.
7. B.o.B — Subway
B.o.B worked as a sandwich artist at Subway before signing a deal. He handled food prep and customer orders. He reached mainstream success in 2010 with Nothin’ on You.
8. Comethazine — Pizza Shop
Comethazine worked making pizzas in a mall after leaving another job. He focused on music while working shifts. He broke out in 2018 with Walk.
9. Nicki Minaj — Red Lobster
Nicki Minaj worked as a waitress at Red Lobster. She has said she was fired after conflicts with customers. She broke into the mainstream in 2010 with Your Love and her debut album.
10. 2 Chainz — Waffle House
2 Chainz worked at Waffle House before focusing fully on music. He took orders and worked shifts while building his career. He broke out solo in 2012 with No Lie.
🍔 Bonus: From Fast Food To Food Moguls
11. Rick Ross — Wingstop Owner
Rick Ross did not work fast food before fame but built a major presence in the industry after. He owns multiple Wingstop franchises and promotes them heavily. He broke out in 2006 with Hustlin’.
12. Drake — Dave’s Hot Chicken Investor
Drake invested in Dave’s Hot Chicken as the brand expanded. His involvement helped boost its visibility nationwide. He broke out in music in 2009 with Best I Ever Had.
13. Nas — Sweet Chick Investor
Nas became an investor in Sweet Chick, a restaurant chain that expanded beyond New York. He helped grow the brand after establishing his music legacy. He broke out in 1994 with Illmatic.
14. Ludacris — Chicken + Beer Founder
Ludacris launched Chicken + Beer, a restaurant inspired by his album. The concept expanded into airports and other locations. He broke out in 2000 with Back for the First Time.
15. Bun B — Trill Burgers Founder
Bun B built Trill Burgers into a popular Houston brand. The concept gained national attention through pop-ups and media coverage. He rose to prominence in the 1990s with UGK.
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From Fast Food To Fame: 15 Rappers With Food Industry Ties was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com