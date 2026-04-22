How Expensive Watching Sports Has Become In 2026
- Leagues split broadcast rights across multiple streaming platforms, forcing fans to subscribe to many services.
- Streaming packages like YouTube TV, Hulu, and ESPN+ provide partial access, still requiring additional apps.
- Monthly costs for full sports access can exceed $100, even for a single league, pricing out many fans.
Watching sports used to be simple.
You turned on your TV and found the game. Now, fans must navigate a growing list of streaming platforms just to keep up.
Leagues continue to split broadcast rights across networks and digital services, which forces viewers to subscribe to multiple platforms at once. The 2026 NBA Playoffs highlight this shift, as games air on traditional TV and stream exclusively on services like Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.
That setup leaves many fans frustrated and paying more than ever before.
Some viewers now spend over $100 each month just to follow one league. If you want full access across multiple sports, the total climbs even higher.
Here’s a breakdown of what it really costs to watch sports in 2026.
1. YouTube TV
Price: $72–$83/month
YouTube TV remains one of the most complete options for sports fans. It includes ESPN, ABC, FOX, NBC, and regional sports networks in some markets. That means access to the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, and more in one place. However, you may still need additional apps for exclusive games.
2. Hulu + Live TV
Price: $77–$90/month
Hulu + Live TV bundles live channels with Disney+ and ESPN+. It covers major sports leagues, including the NBA, NFL, and college athletics. The ESPN+ inclusion helps, but it still does not unlock every exclusive game.
3. ESPN+
Price: $11–$15/month
ESPN+ streams UFC fights, NHL games, college sports, and select exclusive events. It also carries some soccer leagues and smaller-market matchups. However, it does not include the main ESPN cable channel, which limits its standalone value.
4. Amazon Prime Video
Price: $15/month or $139/year
Amazon continues to expand its sports footprint. It holds exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football and select NBA games. Some playoff matchups now appear only on Prime, which forces fans to subscribe to keep up.
5. Peacock
Price: $6–$12/month
Peacock streams Premier League soccer, WWE events, and select NFL and NBA games. NBC has placed more exclusive sports content on the platform in recent years. That trend continues to frustrate fans who already pay for cable.
6. Apple TV+
Price: $10/month
Apple TV+ focuses heavily on Major League Soccer with MLS Season Pass. It also carries MLB Friday Night Baseball games. While its sports catalog is smaller, it locks certain events behind a paywall.
7. Paramount+
Price: $6–$12/month
Paramount+ streams NFL games on CBS, UEFA Champions League soccer, and college sports. It provides solid value for soccer fans and AFC football viewers. Still, it only covers part of the overall sports landscape.
8. Netflix
Price: $7–$23/month
Netflix has started entering the live sports space. It streams select boxing events and special sports programming. While it is not a full sports hub yet, its presence signals where the industry is heading.
9. DirecTV
Price: $85–$160/month
DirecTV offers one of the most complete traditional sports packages. It includes regional sports networks and premium add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket in past deals. However, the high price keeps many fans looking for alternatives.
10. Spectrum
Price: $70–$120/month
Cable providers like Spectrum still carry the core sports channels. That includes ESPN, TNT, and local broadcasts for home teams. Even so, cable alone no longer guarantees access to every major game.
Most fans now need at least two or three of these services to follow a single league. That pushes monthly costs well past $100 for full access. If you follow multiple sports, the total can climb even higher throughout the year.
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How Expensive Watching Sports Has Become In 2026 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com