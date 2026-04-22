Source: General / Radio One

A Houston Police Department officer has been relieved of duty after a disturbing video surfaced online showing her making racist remarks. Authorities say the woman in the video is Officer Ashley Gonzalez, who remains employed for now but has been stripped of all active duties pending an investigation.

Department officials confirmed that Gonzalez has turned in her badge and firearm and is prohibited from performing any law enforcement responsibilities. She is also required to remain at home and check in daily as the internal investigation moves forward. Once the probe concludes, she could either be reinstated or indefinitely suspended, which would effectively end her career with the department.

In the video, Gonzalez appears to describe an off-duty incident and makes a series of deeply offensive statements. She says she “hates Black people” and suggests she would arrest a Black individual simply for being present at a 911 call scene. The video also includes repeated use of racial slurs and references to slavery, intensifying public backlash.

Gonzalez also references her past service in the United States Marine Corps, where records show she served from March 2019 to March 2023. She reached the rank of corporal and worked as a motor vehicle operator, earning multiple commendations during her time in service.

Community leaders and law enforcement groups have condemned the video. The Houston Police Officers’ Union released a statement denouncing the behavior, while NAACP Houston chapter president Bishop James Dixon called the remarks “a sick mindset and violence waiting to happen.” Dixon added that many officers have also expressed disgust, emphasizing that the behavior does not reflect the broader department’s values.

[VIDEO] Houston Cop Exposed in Racist Social Clip, Pulled Off Duty was originally published on theboxhouston.com