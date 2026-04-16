Listen Live
Close
Movies

15 Upcoming Movies That Could Make $1 Billion

The Street Fighter trailer just dropped. These upcoming movies could be the next $1 billion box office hits.

Published on April 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Star Wars' Grogu sparks global fan interest, putting The Mandalorian & Grogu in the billion-dollar conversation.
  • Pixar's Toy Story 5 has nostalgia and family appeal for a strong path to $1 billion.
  • Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey could dominate IMAX screens worldwide with its epic scale and spectacle.
"Street Fighter" - Trailer Launch Party
Source: Louis Grasse / Getty

The new Street Fighter trailer just dropped and sparked fresh buzz around upcoming blockbuster movies.

Hollywood is lining up major releases with global appeal, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

These films carry massive expectations and built-in audiences. Several have a real shot at crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide.

Here are 15 upcoming movies that could dominate the box office.

Please note listed release dates are expected but subject to change.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Star Wars returns to theaters with one of its most popular characters in Grogu. The franchise’s global fanbase alone puts this in the billion-dollar conversation.

Coyote vs. Acme

Release Date: August 28, 2026
This long-delayed Looney Tunes film has major curiosity behind it after nearly getting shelved. If families show up, it could surprise at the box office.

Supergirl

Release Date: June 26, 2026
DC looks to build momentum with a fresh take on Supergirl. If the new DC universe clicks, this could be a breakout hit.

Toy Story 5

Release Date: June 19, 2026
Pixar returns to one of its most reliable franchises. Nostalgia plus family appeal gives this a strong path to $1 billion.

Moana

Release Date: July 10, 2026
Disney taps into one of its most beloved modern animated hits. The original’s popularity and soundtrack give this major global upside.

Shrek 5

Release Date: June 30, 2027
Shrek returns after years away, bringing massive nostalgia with it. If families and millennials show up, this could explode at the box office.

The Odyssey

Release Date: July 17, 2026
Christopher Nolan’s next epic will dominate IMAX screens worldwide. His track record plus spectacle gives it serious billion-dollar potential.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Release Date: July 31, 2026
Spider-Man remains one of the safest bets in Hollywood. The last film cleared $1B easily, and this one should draw massive crowds again.

Street Fighter

Release Date: October 16, 2026
The newly released trailer has fans talking about this reboot. If it connects globally, especially overseas, it could overperform.

Mortal Kombat 2

Release Date: May 8, 2026
The sequel promises bigger fights and more iconic characters. Strong fan support could push this beyond expectations.

Michael

Release: April 24, 2026
The Michael Jackson biopic brings one of the biggest global icons ever to the big screen. His worldwide fanbase and cultural impact give this real billion-dollar upside if the film connects.

Flowervale Street

Release Date: August 14, 2026
A mysterious sci-fi project with a strong cast could break out. These types of films can explode if word-of-mouth hits.

Dune: Messiah

Release: Expected December 2026
Denis Villeneuve continues the Dune saga with the next chapter centered on Paul Atreides. The previous film crossed $700M, and growing global interest could push this installment toward the $1 billion mark.

Avengers: Doomsday

Release: December 18, 2026
Marvel brings the Avengers back together in one of the most anticipated films in years. With the franchise’s history of billion-dollar hits, this is one of the safest bets on your entire list.

The Batman Part II

Release: Expected 2027
Robert Pattinson returns as Batman in one of DC’s most anticipated sequels. The first film made over $770 million, and with strong word-of-mouth, this follow-up could push into billion-dollar territory.

Superman’s Cousin Is A Drunk Mess In First Trailer For ‘Supergirl’

‘Punisher: One Last Kill’ To Premier On Disney+ In May

Clack Clack: Marvin Jones III aka Krondon Cast As Tombstone In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

15 Upcoming Movies That Could Make $1 Billion was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Trending
15 Items
Lifestyle  |  Davonta Herring

ChatGPT Ranks All 50 States By Best Place To Live Right Now—Here’s Where Yours Landed

Music  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Questlove’s Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary To Kick Off Tribeca Festival

34 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

19 Items
Entertainment News  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

News  |  Weso

Lauryn Hill Featured In Denim Tears New Campaign

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close