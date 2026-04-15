No Kidding: Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma, Claims Xbox Game Pass Is “Too Expensive” In Leaked Memo

NurPhoto / Xbox Game Pass

It’s no secret that Xbox Game Pass is no longer the “best value in gaming,” and new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma is well aware of that.

Spotted on The Verge, Sharma told employees in a memo that the subscription service that many call the Netflix of gaming has become “too expensive,” signaling that a price drop and, reportedly, a return to Xbox first exclusivity might be in the future of the company, which is definitely a step in the right direction.

Per The Verge:

“Game Pass is central to gaming value on Xbox. It’s also clear that the current model isn’t the final one,” Sharma allegedly said. “Short term, Game Pass has become too expensive for players, so we need a better value equation. Long term, we will evolve Game Pass into a more flexible system which will take time to test and learn around.”

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Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been left reeling after two price hikes, leaving them feeling that the service has become too pricey, and in some cases not worth it, especially after Xbox decided it would bring its once exclusive video game franchises like Halo, Forza, Gears of War, and other titles to the Nintendo Switch, Switch II, and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Game Pass continues to offer subscribers a wide range of popular, smaller Indie titles, Hades II, and AAA games like the latest Call of Duty games.

Adding Call of Duty To Game Pass Reportedly Made Xbox Game Pass More Expensive

According to The Verge’s sources, the addition of Call of Duty was one of the main factors behind the price hikes, as Xbox sought to offset the substantial losses it would incur by putting the ridiculously popular first-person shooter on the service.

We shall see whether Asha Sharma manages to put Xbox back on the right track, and with Project Helix on the horizon, she has a lot of work to do.