'I’m Still Overweight!' — 'Great British Bake Off' Host Alison Hammond Addresses Ozempic Rumors After 150-Pound Weight Loss

Source: Comic Relief / Getty

Alison Hammond addressed Ozempic speculation in an April 4 interview with the Telegraph, shutting down claims that weight-loss medication played a role in her recent 150-pound transformation. While some fans have praised and raised an eyebrow at the Great British Bake Off host’s progress, Hammond clarified her journey was driven by lifestyle changes.

“I’m still overweight!” she joked. “It makes me laugh when I see comments like ‘Alison is so skinny now.’ I’m still overweight! I’m a size 20! I’m by far not at my ideal weight for my height.”

A pre-diabetes warning pushed Alison Hammond to action.

According to Daily Mail, her health journey began after a pre-diabetes warning. Since then, changes to her diet and routine have brought her levels into the “optimum range.” She’s also embraced her appearance.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I like being bigger than everyone! I don’t want to take up less space in the world,” Hammond, who once weighed over 390 pounds, quipped. “I want to fill that space.”

Hammond said she works with three personal trainers and regularly does Pilates, boxing, circuit training, and strength workouts. She also called weight-loss drugs like Ozempic “frightening,” citing concerns based on what she’s seen.

RELATED CONTENT: Could Ozempic Make You Go Blind? ‘Eye Stroke’ Claims Trigger Wave Of Lawsuits