Bye, Bam Bam: Meagan Good Says She 'Chose The Man' After Rehoming Her Cat For Jonathan Majors

Combining two lifestyles together often requires compromise, but for actress Meagan Good, that compromise meant saying a permanent goodbye to her cat, Bam Bam. “I chose the man,” said the actress about rehoming her feline, Bam Bam, for Jonathan Majors and their blended furry family.

Source: Maury Phillips/Getty Images / Getty

During a recent appearance on Hoorae Media’s Picture This digital series, the actress revealed that after she and Jonathan Majors tied the knot in March 2025, their household dynamic became too crowded for her kitty to handle.

Citing the episode, E! News reports that when the actress shared that when she moved in with Majors, she didn’t just gain a husband; she gained an entire new way of life. Jonathan brought two dogs into the relationship, and the couple eventually added a third pup to the mix.

While the pups were a package deal with Jonathan, Meagan’s kitten, Bam Bam, did not take kindly to the new canine roommates. According to Good, the cat became overwhelmed and began expressing his dislike of the new situation, even using the bathroom in their bed.

For many pet owners, the thought of giving up an animal is unfathomable. Good admitted that she initially felt she couldn’t live without Bam Bam, recalling her initial heartbreak at the thought of losing her pet. However, as the behavioral issues escalated and the bed became increasingly crowded with three dogs and a husband, the logistics of keeping the cat became impossible.

The actress ultimately had to make a choice between her pet’s comfort and her new marriage.

“At first I was like, ‘I’m going to miss him,'” she shared.

But as the reality of the situation set in, she prioritized the harmony of her new home. In a candid moment that sparked conversation across social media, Good summarized the sacrifice by stating quite simply, “I chose the man.”

Meagan Good’s Rehomed Cat Comes After Majors Experiences Danger On Set

While Meagan Good is focused on building a peaceful home life, her husband, Jonathan Majors, is currently navigating a chaotic movie set.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The sacrifice of Meagan Good’s rehomed cat comes at a time when the couple is under intense public scrutiny, not just for their marriage, but for Majors’ attempt to rebuild his career following his 2023 assault conviction.

The actor’s first major feature back in the industry, an action sequel titled Run Hide Fight Infidels, produced by the conservative media outlet The Daily Wire, has been plagued by safety scandals and labor disputes. Reports from the South Carolina set indicate that the production has been rattled with claims of labor abuse, culminating in an IATSE crew strike that began on March 26th. The union has raised serious allegations regarding hazardous working conditions, including the discovery of black mold and the presence of a special effects supervisor with a prior criminal record involving explosives.

The tension on Majors’ set reached a boiling point after an on-set accident. Majors and his co-star, JC Kilcoyne, reportedly fell six feet through a window that had been fitted with unsecured tempered glass.

For the full report, check out BOSSIP‘s past coverage.

Bye, Bam Bam: Meagan Good Says She 'Chose The Man' After Rehoming Her Cat For Jonathan Majors was originally published on bossip.com