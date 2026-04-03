Kirk King Fires Back at Quad Webb After She Claims He Reached Out

Kirk King refutes Quad Webb's account of their breakup, claiming he initiated the split.

Quad Webb described the relationship as 'hopeful' at one point, but it became difficult towards the end.

The former couple's differing perspectives have sparked debate among Married to Medicine fans.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Kirk King is making it clear that he does not agree with recent comments made about his breakup with Quad Webb. After her remarks aired during the Married to Medicine Season 12 reunion, Kirk responded publicly on social media, disputing claims that suggested he had tried to reconnect after their relationship ended.

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The tension began after Quad spoke about their breakup during the reunion special, where she confirmed that the couple had gone their separate ways after two years together. When asked about the split, she explained that the relationship had started off strong but became difficult toward the end of last year.

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According to Quad, the breakup came after ongoing disagreements about key issues that are necessary to sustain a long term relationship. She described the decision as mutual, saying that despite their efforts to make things work, they could not find common ground.

“We tried, and unfortunately, we just could not align on some of the fundamentals,” she shared during the reunion. Quad also admitted that she once believed Kirk was the right partner for her, describing the relationship as hopeful at one point.

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However, Kirk quickly challenged that version of events after seeing a reposted clip of Quad discussing their breakup in a podcast interview shared on social media. In the comment section, he pushed back against the suggestion that he had continued reaching out to her.

“I asked to end the relationship and haven’t had a need to contact you,” Kirk wrote, making it clear that he disagreed with how the situation was being portrayed. He also dismissed what he described as carefully crafted interviews and publicity efforts, adding that the breakup was neither mutual nor amicable.

His comments added another layer to an already emotional situation that had been discussed during the reunion. During the episode, host Andy Cohen asked several cast members if they had spoken with Kirk following the breakup. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe confirmed that she had been in contact with him, while other cast members shared their own observations about the couple’s relationship.

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Toya Bush Harris revealed that Kirk had recently assisted her family with a special surprise for their son’s birthday, noting that he expressed interest in attending the reunion himself. According to Toya, Kirk felt there was more to the story that had not yet been told.

Meanwhile, Quad made it clear that she is focused on moving forward. She explained that while the relationship had good moments, she prefers not to dwell on the past now that it has ended.

“When it was good, it was good,” she said. “And when it was not good, it was over. I like to move forward in a positive manner.”

With both sides offering different perspectives, fans of Married to Medicine are left piecing together the full story. The public responses have sparked strong reactions online, with viewers debating whether the split was truly mutual or if deeper issues remain unresolved between the former couple.

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