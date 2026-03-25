Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Smith, 21, Sparks Dating Rumors With Tommie Lee, 41

Julez Smith, 21, filmed with 41-year-old Tommie Lee, sparking dating speculation online.

Fans point out the significant age gap between the two, given Julez's famous family ties.

Julez has previously spoken about the challenges of growing up in the public eye.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Solange Knowles’ son, Julez Smith, is gaining major attention online after videos surfaced showing him spending time with reality television star Tommie Lee. The 21-year-old has become a trending topic across social media platforms, with fans reacting to clips that show the two appearing comfortable and playful during a recent night out.

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The videos, which were originally shared on social media and later reposted by fans, captured several moments between Julez and Tommie. In one clip, the pair appeared to be enjoying each other’s company outside while laughing and joking. Tommie was seen riding on Julez’s back while filming, and the moment quickly drew attention online.

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During the video, Julez joked, “Type of s–t you do when you like somebody,” as Tommie responded with compliments about his looks. The playful interaction continued as they made their way indoors to what appeared to be a lounge setting. Another clip showed them watching a live performance together, where Tommie joked with Julez before leaning in and giving him a kiss. The affectionate moments were enough to spark speculation among viewers, with many wondering if the two are officially dating.

So far, neither Julez nor Tommie has publicly confirmed whether they are in a relationship. Still, that hasn’t stopped the internet from weighing in. Many users pointed out the noticeable age gap between the pair, as Tommie Lee is 41 years old while Julez is 21. Others focused on the fact that Julez comes from a well-known family, being the son of singer Solange Knowles and the nephew of global superstar Beyoncé.

Julez has spoken in the past about the challenges of growing up in the spotlight. Earlier this month, he opened up during a livestream about the pressure and rumors he faced as a teenager. He shared that one of the first times he saw himself discussed online was when he was just 13 years old, after a photo of him was posted publicly.

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He explained that adults began making assumptions about him at a young age, which left a lasting impression. According to Julez, the experience taught him how quickly public opinion can spread online, even when the information isn’t accurate.

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Now, years later, the young model and creative continues to navigate life with public attention following his every move. His recent appearance alongside Tommie Lee has once again placed him at the center of online conversation, with fans eager to know whether the viral clips signal the start of a new relationship or simply a fun night out.

For now, the speculation continues, and social media users are watching closely to see what happens next.

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