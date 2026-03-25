Crazy, Sexy, ICONIC — TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue Join Forces For Epic Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are going on tour together for the first time ever, and they’re bringing another iconic group along with them.

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are hitting the road together on a co-headlining North American tour, where they will be joined by fellow R&B legends En Vogue as a special guest.

Aptly named the “It’s Iconic” tour, the event marks the first time the three influential female groups will share the stage together, celebrating music that helped define a generation. This announcement comes just a few days before the trio is set to appear together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26 in their first joint performance.

According to a press release from Live Nation, fans can expect a night packed with some of the most recognizable hits from all three groups, including TLC’s “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls” and “Creep,” Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man,” and En Vogue favorites like “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” Free Your Mind” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”

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