What Do We Do With Cliff Huxtable Now? Fans Show Mixed Reactions To The Bill Cosby Verdict

Motsinger's civil trial victory provides validation, but challenges fans to reconcile Cosby's past and present.

The cultural reckoning continues as the public grapples with the disconnect between Cosby's iconic image and disturbing allegations.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

More than five decades after the alleged assault, a California civil jury has found Bill Cosby liable for drugging and sexually assaulting Donna Motsinger in 1972, marking another painful chapter in the unraveling of a once-revered Black figure. Fans are split over the latest news.

On March 23, jurors awarded Motsinger $59.25 million in damages following the civil trial. According to her attorneys at Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP, the total includes $17.5 million in past non-economic damages, $1.75 million in future non-economic damages, and $40 million in punitive damages.

The verdict comes at a moment when Cosby, once one of the most powerful figures in entertainment, is said by his lawyers to be facing financial strain. He did not testify during the trial.

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His legal team pushed back strongly against the punitive damages, arguing that he is not a threat and does not possess the level of wealth suggested by the plaintiff’s experts. One expert witness for Motsinger’s legal team estimated Cosby’s net worth at approximately $128 million.

“This is not about providing deterrence,” Cosby’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, told the jury, according to the New York Times. “A blind 88-year-old man can’t leave his house.”

Bonjean added that Cosby plans to appeal the verdict and challenge the size of the award.

The story that waited decades to be heard

Donna Motsinger filed her lawsuit in 2023, detailing an encounter that dates back more than five decades.

In 1972, she was working as a server at The Trident, a well-known restaurant in Sausalito, California, where Cosby was a frequent guest. According to the complaint, he built a rapport with her before inviting her to attend one of his comedy shows.

She alleges that Cosby picked her up in a limousine, offered her wine, and later gave her a pill she believed to be aspirin. After that, she began losing consciousness.

“She woke up in her house with all her clothes off, except her underwear on – no top, no bra, and no pants. She knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby,” the complaint states.

The jury ultimately sided with Motsinger’s account on Monday.

Fans are torn over the latest news as Cosby was once “America’s dad.”

For fans, the liability verdict is difficult to process because of who Cosby once was.

As the star of The Cosby Show, he became a symbol of stability, success, and warmth. Airing from 1984 to 1992, the series followed the Huxtable family, an upper-middle-class Black family in Brooklyn, and broke barriers in how Black life was portrayed on television.

At a time when Hollywood often sidelined or stereotyped Black stories, the show offered something fuller: a loving family, professional success, and everyday struggles handled with humor and dignity. Cosby’s character, Cliff Huxtable, wasn’t just a TV dad; he became America’s dad, with his playful, loving, and grounding character. Clair Huxtable, played by the iconic Phylicia Rashad, captivated fans as the sharp, successful lawyer and the firm, grounded yet nurturing wife to Cliff.

The show reshaped television, influenced syndication, and proved that stories centered on Black families could resonate globally. Cosby’s success mirrored that impact. By the early 1990s, his net worth reportedly reached $300 million, and he earned more than $100 million in 1987 alone, according to Forbes.

That image, once so powerful, now sits in stark contrast to the allegations that have followed him for years.

A pattern of accusations

Sadly, Donna Motsinger’s case is one of many.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted in a criminal trial involving Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, who accused the comic of drugging and sexually assaulting her at his home in 2004. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. After serving three years behind bars, his conviction was overturned in 2021 due to a prior non-prosecution agreement that allowed him to testify against Constand’s accusations in a civil lawsuit without fear of criminal prosecution.

But cracks would begin to emerge later. Beginning in 2014, nearly 60 women came forward with similar accounts, many alleging they were drugged and assaulted. Most of those cases could not be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations, per People.

Bill Cosby has long denied all allegations.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” he wrote in a now-deleted post on X in June 2021 after leaving prison.

Accountability and moving forward.

For Donna Motsinger, the verdict is about more than money; it’s about finally being believed. Speaking to reporters, she described the decision as not only a personal vindication but also a meaningful victory for the many women who have come forward and have yet to receive justice.

“It has been 54 years to get justice, and I know it’s not complete for the rest of the women, but I hope it helps them a little bit,” she said outside the Santa Monica courthouse, according to the New York Times.

She described the damages as “icing on the cake,” noting that validation mattered most. She added that, even without a criminal conviction, it was important to her “that I’m believed and he, in some way, has to be accountable for what he did to me.”

A cultural reckoning that isn’t over

For decades, Bill Cosby was more than an entertainer. He was a symbol of Black excellence, of family, of possibility.

That’s what makes this moment so complicated.

For many families who grew up watching The Cosby Show, the disconnect is deeply personal. The man who once represented trust and guidance now stands at the center of allegations that have shaken that image to its core. As Cosby prepares to appeal, the legal battle continues, but so does the emotional one for fans. Because beyond the courtroom, there’s a question that lingers for millions: how do you reconcile the comfort of what you watched with the weight of what you now know?

Judging by reactions online, there isn’t an easy answer. Over the years, some have remained diehard fans of the Hollywood celebrity, calling the accusations false, while others have been shaken by the shocking news and revelations, including the latest verdict. Fans argue that without hard evidence, there shouldn’t be a criminal investigation, while others see the decision as long-overdue accountability.

It appears that for many people, there may never be a definitive answer.

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What Do We Do With Cliff Huxtable Now? Fans Show Mixed Reactions To The Bill Cosby Verdict was originally published on newsone.com