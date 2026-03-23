Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 23, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, she delivers the crucial updates that directly impact our lives. From political maneuvers that impact our daily travel to celebrating the giants of our civil rights history, Wilkes ensures we have the knowledge necessary to protect our interests and uplift our families. Let us dive into the critical updates shaping our world right now.

✕

Increased ICE Presence at Airports Sparks Debate

President Trump recently announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will deploy to major airports starting today. Officially, this move aims to assist TSA staff who are currently stretched thin by an ongoing partial government shutdown and a massive surge in spring break travelers. However, the decision has raised immediate red flags among civil rights advocates. Critics are rightfully questioning whether these agents will step beyond security assistance and begin performing immigration enforcement duties while stationed at our travel hubs.