Usher Responds After Alleged Clash with Justin Bieber

Usher denies any conflict with Bieber, says Justin is focused on his personal growth.

Usher wishes Bieber success, noting their relationship has evolved over the years.

The alleged confrontation at the Oscars after-party appears to be exaggerated.

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

The 98th Academy Awards brought together Hollywood’s biggest stars, but the buzz didn’t stop when the ceremony ended. Later that night, Beyoncé and Jay-Z hosted their annual Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmont, one of the most exclusive gatherings of the evening. While the star-studded event featured countless celebrities, rumors about an alleged confrontation between Usher and Justin Bieber quickly became one of the biggest talking points.

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Early reports claimed that tension between the two artists led to a heated exchange at the party. Some accounts even suggested the situation escalated into a physical altercation. However, those claims remain unconfirmed, and no authorities were called to the event.

As speculation spread online, new details began to surface that painted a calmer picture of what may have actually happened. During a recent conversation, Da Brat revealed that she spoke directly with Usher about the situation, and he made it clear there was no ongoing conflict between him and Bieber.

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According to Usher, there is no bad blood between the two artists. Instead, he explained that Justin is currently focused on his own personal journey.

“Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality he’s created,” Usher reportedly shared. He also emphasized that he wishes Bieber nothing but success moving forward. “Justin is on his own path,” he added, making it clear that any rumors of serious tension have been exaggerated.

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The comments come as many fans reflect on the long history between Usher and Bieber. Their relationship dates back to 2008, when Usher helped introduce Bieber to the music industry through a partnership with Scooter Braun. Over the years, Usher served as a mentor figure, helping guide Bieber’s early career and collaborating with him on several projects.

Despite their early closeness, fans have noticed signs of distance between the two in recent years. Bieber reportedly declined to appear during Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, and social media users later pointed out that Bieber unfollowed Usher online. Those moments led some to speculate that their relationship had changed.

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The after-party itself was filled with major celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler. Reports also suggested appearances from other well-known figures, making it one of the most talked-about events of the night.

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Meanwhile, both artists remain busy with their careers. Usher continues to build momentum following his Super Bowl performance and recent projects, while Bieber has returned to the spotlight with new music and live performances.

For now, Usher’s message appears to calm the rumors. Rather than conflict, he seems focused on respect and growth—both for himself and for Bieber as he continues navigating his own path.

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