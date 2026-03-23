Heat Wave Brings Record High Temperatures In Western States 

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Climate change is rearing its head once more, as several states throughout the Southwest are in the midst of a heat wave that is set to break temperature records for March. Here’s everything we know about the heat wave and ways for you to stay safe if you’re in one of the affected states.

According to the New York Times, temperatures could rise as high as 105 degrees in Southern California and Arizona, with 90- to 100-degree weather expected in the Bay Area and Nevada. In the Phoenix area, where I call home, we had our earliest 100-degree day in the city’s history on Wednesday. The ongoing heat wave has led to temperatures being 20-30 degrees higher than usual for this time of year.

Now you might be thinking, “Joe, you’re from Arizona. Aren’t you used to the heat?” Yeah, but not in freaking March! This month is supposed to be prime grilling and chilling weather, our last respite before the summer temperatures make life miserable. So, yes, 100+ degree weather is not new to me, but feeling it in the middle of spring certainly is.

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“For some perspective, the average first 105° day of the year normally occurs on May 22nd,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a post on X. The National Weather Service has already issued an extreme heat warning for the Southern California area, the Phoenix metro area, and even in Oklahoma City.

As someone who has experience with high temperatures and has worked in a parks and recreation department where heat safety was drilled into me, here are some tips on how to stay cool and stay safe through the heat wave.

First and foremost, stay hydrated. In Arizona, it’s commonplace to always have a water bottle on you because heat stroke is real, folks. This is especially important if you live in a state that has historically not seen temperatures this high. If you’re not in Arizona or Nevada, your body probably isn’t used to this level of heat, so you’ll need to stay hydrated.

Secondly, do any outside activity either early in the morning or in the evening after the sun has set. This is especially true if you like to run or do any outdoor exercise. I’d recommend either going to an indoor gym or pivoting to exercises you can do at home. The less time you have to spend in the heat, the better.

Third, while you may not like the impact it has on your electric bill, use your air conditioning unit. As someone who’s had their AC go out in the middle of an Arizona summer, I can tell you right now those fans ain’t going to do nothing when the heat is over 90 degrees. If you don’t have AC or simply can’t afford it, check whether your city has any cooling stations open. This is usually a staple in the summer, but given that this heat wave is expected to last for a week, some cities may temporarily reopen some due to the rising temperatures. Cooling stations are usually located at public libraries or community centers, and allow you to sit in the air conditioning and sip on some cold water.

Lastly, be mindful of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. There is a difference: heat exhaustion can be treated with at-home remedies, whereas heat stroke requires immediate medical attention. According to Johns Hopkins, symptoms of heat exhaustion include muscle cramps, pale, moist skin, a fever over 100.4° F, fatigue, nausea, and stomach issues like vomiting or diarrhea. Heat exhaustion can be managed by resting in a cool place, removing excess clothes, and drinking water and sports drinks with sugar and salt. If that doesn’t work, you may need to seek medical assistance.

Heat stroke symptoms are similar to heat exhaustion but also include warm, dry skin, rapid heart rate, confusion, slurred words, and even seizures. If you or someone you’re around appears to be suffering from heat stroke, seek professional medical help immediately, as it is a life-threatening condition.

There’s no clear end in sight for the heat wave, so if you’re in any of the affected states, please do your best to stay safe and keep cool. Heck, now is the perfect time to stay inside and binge Wonder Man if you haven’t already, because it’s a banger, y’all.

SEE ALSO:

Race Disparities In Heat-Related Deaths

How Racist Policies Around Climate Affect Black People

How Climate Threatens Aging Infrastructure

Heat Wave Brings Record High Temperatures In Western States was originally published on newsone.com