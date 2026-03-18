Airport Shutdown Fears Grow as Meteor Explosion Shakes Ohio

Government shutdown causes TSA staffing shortages, leading to airport delays and potential shutdowns.

Meteor explosion in Ohio was powerful enough to be heard and felt across multiple communities.

Scientists encourage reporting meteor debris, as fragments could provide valuable insights about the universe.

Source: wildpixel / Getty

Americans are dealing with two very different but equally surprising developments this week—one affecting travel plans nationwide, and another lighting up the skies over Ohio.

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First, concerns are growing over the ongoing government shutdown and its impact on air travel. Funding issues tied to the Department of Homeland Security have left thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers without full pay. As a result, airport operations are beginning to feel the strain.

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More than 50,000 TSA officers have continued working without proper paychecks, and the effects are starting to show. At several airports, long security lines have stretched beyond terminals as some workers call out in search of other income.

According to TSA leadership, the situation could worsen if the shutdown continues. Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl warned that smaller airports may eventually be forced to shut down if staffing shortages increase.

“If this continues, we may have to literally shut down airports—especially smaller ones,” he said.

TSA employees say the financial burden is becoming unsustainable. Some workers have reported missing significant portions of their expected income, making it difficult to cover basic expenses. While the Federal Aviation Administration remains funded, travelers are still experiencing delays due to reduced staffing at security checkpoints.

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Travelers are now being advised to arrive earlier than usual and prepare for possible disruptions if a funding agreement is not reached soon.

Meanwhile, in Northeast Ohio, residents experienced a very different kind of disruption when a meteor streaked across the sky and exploded Tuesday morning.

The event, which occurred around 9 a.m., was caused by a small asteroid entering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed. NASA reports that the object measured about six feet wide, weighed roughly seven tons, and traveled at an estimated 45,000 miles per hour before breaking apart.

The explosion was powerful enough to be heard and felt across multiple communities, particularly in Medina County. Many residents described the sound as a deep, rolling rumble similar to thunder.

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“It sounded like the longest rumble you’ve ever heard,” one local resident said.

Experts believe fragments from the meteor may have landed in areas south of Medina County, prompting curiosity among locals eager to find pieces of the rare space rock.

Related Article: Loud Boom Heard Across Cleveland Area, Shakes Homes in Northeast Ohio

Related Article: TSA Shortages Lead To Hours-long Wait Times At Airports

Scientists are encouraging anyone who spots unusual debris to report it, as meteor fragments can provide valuable insights into space and planetary materials.

While the chances of injury from meteor debris are extremely low, researchers say each discovery could help expand our understanding of the universe.

From travel disruptions to cosmic events, it’s been an unusual week across the country—one that has left many Americans both cautious and curious about what comes next.

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