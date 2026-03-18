'Pragmata' Final Preview: Capcom Might Have Something Special Here

Capcom / Pragmata

Pragmata has been a mysterious game since Capcom first announced it in 2020, with some believing it would never see the light of day after its 2023 delay, leaving many questions unanswered. After spending two hours with the game, I feel even more confident that Capcom made the right decision by putting it back in the oven to cook a bit longer, because this might be a new winning IP for the video game company.

In our first preview of the game at Summer Game Fest, I got to experience a small section and a glimpse of a boss battle with a gigantic robot. A Capcom rep quickly snatched the controller from my hand and sent me on my merry way once the cutscene began.

I got another chance to play the same section of the game I experienced at Summer Game Fest, but this time I got to take on the boss, and I left pretty excited about it.

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A third preview took more of the mystery away. It introduced more of the game, answering more of my questions, showcasing more of the world, the game’s combat, and customization, while teasing a heartfelt story featuring our two protagonists.

Pragmata Features A Hub Where You Can Customize & Level Up Hugh & Diana

Capcom

The latest build begins with Hugh (the astronaut) and Diana (the lovable android) in a hub in the facility located on the moon’s surface.

I quickly learned that you will be revisiting this hub as it serves as an area where you can change your weapon loadouts, level up Hugh’s suit, and Diana’s hacking capabilities, as well as purchase upgrades for weapons and earn hacks using different forms of currencies you acquire during your playthrough.

You also meet a cute robot named Cabin, whom you can play bingo with (yes, bingo) to earn power-ups to add to the hacks, which add passive perks, like extending the increased damage window, when you successfully hack the robots.

Capcom

The collectibles, REMs (Rare Earth Memories) like a globe or a playground set, that you give to Diana, also add to the game’s story, sparking conversations between Hugh and his small android companion.

Capcom

You can access the hub through different checkpoints discovered as you make your way around the base, and thankfully, they are numbered so that you won’t get lost, and you know exactly what area you need to return to.

Pragmata Has Metroidvania Vibes

Capcom

The new build also let me explore the Times Square, New York City section, where journal entries you discover around the base reveal are recreations of locations on Earth that are part of the Urban Recreation Project.

According to the game’s lore, the Urban Recreation Project “re-creates iconic cityscapes from major cities such as New York, Seoul, Madrid, and Delhi and is an unprecedented large-scale output test.”

After encountering a few enemies, specifically a large robot with a huge child-like head, Hugh and Diana encounter a large gate that will require you to unlock six locks controlled by six “access beacons” located in different areas around the map.

Capcom

It turns out that Pragmata does have Metroidvania vibes, as you will revisit areas, some blocked by purple crystals that Diana will be able to make the obstructions dissolve, opening up new paths and allowing backtracking to get new items and other collectibles.

The Combat & Hacking Feels So Damn Good

Source: Capcom / Pragmata

When I first experienced Pragmata’s unique combat system, which sees Hugh and Diana working together to take down robotic threats, I was impressed by how well it worked. Still, I was also worried that it could become repetitive quickly.

Following my two-hour preview, those worries subsided because the game offers unique scenarios and variations in enemy encounters, adding a sense of urgency and planning when using the hacking system.

You have to be quick and strategic when choosing which enemies to focus on. Also, the game offers you a variety of weapons that will also aid you in those encounters.

For example, if you encounter bigger enemies, your pistol is capable of doing the job, but your shotgun will do more damage. You can also earn even stronger weapons, like a charge rifle or a grenade launcher, that came in handy during the boss encounter I will touch on in a second.

Hugh also gets his hands on support weapons, such as a gun that shoots a shield around enemies, locking them in, giving you a window of opportunity to dispatch other enemies. You can also use a decoy ray that makes hologram versions of Hugh that will serve as a well-timed distraction.

The environment can also lend you a hand. There was a moment when I used Diana’s hacking ability to activate a large laser that cleared out multiple enemies in one zone I was in.

Boss Battles Are Intense

Capcom

After you finally remove all six locks, Hugh and Diana reach their goal: a massive communications tower that the astronaut hopes will let him get in touch with folks back on Earth.

You quickly find out that reaching the tower won’t be easy, as a gigantic robot with the head of a hammerhead shark appears, sparking a very challenging battle.

Hopefully, you are leveled up enough and equipped with the right passives to give you a shot during an intense battle, so that you will set the boss to deal several massive attacks.

I died a few times during the battle, but when I finally beat him, it was so rewarding to see him go down after dodging numerous attacks and using Diana to hack into him and activate the passes to deal more damage.

It was, but a taste of what Pragmata has to offer, and this delicious sample left me wanting more ahead of the game’s April 17 release.