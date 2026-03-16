Judge Glenda Hatchett Talks Justice, Black Maternal Health & Empowering Girls

Hatchett remains deeply involved in law, handling high-profile cases including maternal deaths and the Philando Castile case.

Hatchett's new children's book 'Go Girls' encourages girls to dream big and achieve their goals, with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Club.

Hatchett advocates for Black maternal health, noting that 80% of maternal deaths are preventable with proper care and support.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Judge Glenda Hatchett stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a powerful and inspiring conversation about justice, advocacy, and empowering the next generation. The longtime television judge, attorney, and author made it clear that retirement is nowhere in her plans.

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“I’m not going to retire. Ever,” Hatchett said with a smile while celebrating 25 years on television as Judge Hatchett.

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Although many people recognize her from her courtroom television show, Hatchett explained that she remains deeply involved in the legal field. She continues practicing law in Atlanta while also handling cases across the country, including wrongful death and catastrophic injury lawsuits.

Hatchett has also focused on cases involving maternal deaths, an issue that became deeply personal after the tragic loss of her daughter-in-law following childbirth. She said that experience motivated her to help other families seek justice.

“I’m taking on cases of maternal death because of my own situation,” she explained.

During the conversation, Hatchett also reflected on her work in high-profile legal battles, including the Philando Castile case, which gained national attention after the Minnesota man was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Hatchett described the emotional toll of the case and the impact it had on her.

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“One of the hardest things I’ve ever done was seeing that young man’s body,” she said. “But we fought that case.”

Although the officer was charged, he was ultimately acquitted at trial. Hatchett noted that the case still helped spark conversations about police stops and accountability.

Beyond her legal work, Hatchett is now focused on inspiring young girls through her new book, “Go Girls.” The alphabet-style children’s book encourages girls to dream big and believe they can achieve anything.

The book was inspired by her late father, whom she described as her biggest supporter growing up.

“He always told me I could do anything I wanted to do,” Hatchett shared.

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Each letter of the alphabet represents a different career or dream, from professional athletes to judges. The book also includes a special page where children can write down their goals and place them somewhere visible as a daily reminder.

“We’re going to be in the business of posting dreams so we never have to post bail,” Hatchett joked.

Hatchett also revealed that if people preorder the book before March 31, all of her proceeds will go to support the Boys & Girls Club.

The discussion also turned to Black maternal health, as the hosts highlighted that Black women are significantly more likely to die during childbirth than white women. Hatchett stressed that many of those deaths could be prevented.

“Eighty percent of these deaths are preventable,” she said, urging families to advocate strongly for loved ones during pregnancy and childbirth.

For Hatchett, the mission is clear: continue fighting for justice while uplifting the next generation with hope and opportunity.

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