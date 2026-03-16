Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Fashion From The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Source: Getty

The Oscars always deliver major fashion moments. The gowns. The glam. The history-making looks that dominate social media before the ceremony even ends.





But if you ask the fashion girls and guys, the real stunners come later.





The Vanity Fair Oscars after party has become its own runway moment. Celebs loosen up after the ceremony, trading the Academy Awards’ formality for something bolder. Think less pageantry and more fashion-forward fun.





Even Vanity Fair has acknowledged that its famous after-party carpet “requires a look all its own.” And year after year, the guest list delivers exactly that. Stars arrive in outfits designed specifically for the moment—sometimes after changing from their Oscars looks, sometimes just showing up ready to own the night.





The crowd is also a little different. Actors mingle with musicians, fashion insiders, athletes, and entertainers who may not have attended the Oscars ceremony but still showed up ready to turn a look.





Either way, we look forward to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party every year because this is where the fashion risks happen.





And our favorite celebrities don’t come to play.







Ciara, Keke Palmer, And Quinta Brunson Brought The Fashion Heat At Vanity Fair





Source: Taylor Hill / Getty





This year we loved a look from Ciara. The singer delivered head-to-toe fashion drama. She ditched her signature blonde waves for a sharp, asymmetrical black haircut that mirrored the architectural lines of her dress.





The sculptural black gown featured bold structure and dramatic lines that felt straight off a couture runway. The sweeping train sealed the moment, giving the look high-fashion energy from every angle. Paired with striking glam, Ci Ci looked like she stepped out of a fashion editorial.

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty



Keke Palmer also gave us a standout moment. The star stunned in deep purple velvet that hugged every curve. The long-sleeve maxi dress featured hip cutouts that showed off her toned physique and reminded everyone she’s putting in the work in the gym.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



The entire look was sleek and confident, especially paired with her blonde-highlighted pixie cut. Keke looked polished, powerful, and ready to celebrate.





And of course, the queen of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, delivered a look that turned heads.





Source: Karwai Tang / Getty





Taking a break from some of her recent playful silhouettes, the creator leaned into something sultry and glamorous. She wore a sheer black Tom Ford gown featuring a halter neckline, a dramatic keyhole detail, and a fitted silhouette that highlighted her figure.





Her sandy-blonde waves and glowing glam completed the look. The entire vibe said one thing: Quinta came ready to party.





No notes, Quinta. No notes.





Keep scrolling to see more fashion moments from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Take your own notes and decide for yourself who brought the heat.









Gallery: More Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Looks We Loved



