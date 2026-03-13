Influencer Celina Powell Says Offset Just Wants to Talk About Cardi B “All Day”

Powell alleges Offset constantly discusses Cardi B, even in casual conversations.

Their drama dates back years, including pregnancy and extortion claims.

Offset and Cardi B's tumultuous relationship has long been in the public eye.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Influencer Celina Powell is once again at the center of controversy after making new claims about rapper Offset and his relationship with Cardi B.

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During a recent appearance on the One Night With Steiny podcast, Powell alleged that Offset still spends a lot of time talking about his estranged wife, Cardi B, even when cameras are not around and social media isn’t involved.

According to Powell, the conversations often circle back to Cardi B, no matter what topic they begin with.

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“When all the cameras are down and he’s not online, all he wants to do is gamble, chill, and talk about Cardi B,” Powell claimed during the interview.

She went on to describe what she says is a recurring pattern in their conversations. Powell suggested that even casual discussions somehow end up shifting toward Cardi B.

“I could ask something simple like how the weather is,” Powell said. “And somehow it would turn into a conversation about Cardi.”

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Powell’s comments have quickly caught attention online, as they add another chapter to the long-running tension between her and the rapper.

The drama between Powell and Offset dates back several years. In 2017, Powell made headlines after claiming she was pregnant with the former Migos member’s child. At the time, both Offset and Cardi B publicly denied the claim.

Offset also accused Powell of attempting to extort him for $50,000 in exchange for ending the pregnancy allegation. Powell has repeatedly denied those accusations.

Earlier this year, the situation appeared to heat up again when Powell posted a video online that seemed to show her and Offset together in bed. The post quickly went viral and sparked renewed speculation about their relationship.

In the caption of the video, Powell suggested the two had spent the night together, which immediately triggered conversation across social media platforms.

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Shortly after posting the clip, Powell also alleged that Offset owed her money and had threatened her, although the rapper has not publicly responded to those claims.

Offset and Cardi B have been one of hip-hop’s most talked-about couples for years, with their relationship often making headlines due to breakups, reconciliations, and public disagreements. News of their divorce proceedings has only added more attention to any rumors or claims involving the pair.

Related Article: Offset Opens Up About Dirty Doggin’ During Cardi B Marriage, Somberly Says He Regrets Continuous Creepin’—‘I Was Being Selfish’

Related Article: Trap Celina! Offset Caught Slipping & Snoring In Celina Powell’s Bed, GOAT Groupie Teases Tape With Messy Migos Menace

Powell’s latest comments are the newest twist in a story that has continued to follow all three figures for years. Whether the rapper will respond to the allegations remains unclear, but for now, the claims have once again placed the spotlight on the complicated history between Powell, Offset, and Cardi B.

As social media reactions continue to grow, the situation shows how quickly old celebrity drama can resurface and capture attention once again.

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