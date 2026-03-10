Zendaya’s Wedding Band Steals The Show At Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya seen wearing gold wedding band alongside engagement ring during Paris Fashion Week

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

It looks like the wedding rumors surrounding Zendaya and Tom Holland might not be rumors after all. The internet is buzzing after the actress stepped out during Paris Fashion Week rocking what appears to be a gold wedding band beneath her engagement ring, adding another stylish confirmation to news that the couple has already tied the knot.

Zendaya turned heads at the Louis Vuitton show, arriving in an effortlessly chic all-white ensemble. As reported by Daily Mail, the Euphoria star wore a flowing high-low skirt paired with a crisp button-down shirt featuring an exaggerated pointed collar. She completed the polished look with a chunky black belt and sleek black pumps.

While the outfit delivered fashion week perfection, fans quickly zoomed in on the jewelry stacked on her left hand. Zendaya appeared to be wearing a subtle gold wedding band alongside her engagement ring, a detail that instantly caught the attention of fans already celebrating the couple’s quiet marriage.

According to E! News, Zendaya has also been spotted wearing the same gold band in recent promotional photos for her upcoming film, The Drama, where she stars opposite Robert Pattinson. The ring has appeared in several recent sightings, signaling that the actress has fully embraced her new wifey era.

Adding even more fuel to the moment, BOSSIP previously reported that Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, recently confirmed that the couple had already walked down the aisle. During a red carpet interview earlier this month, Roach casually revealed that Zendaya and Holland had already gotten married, joking that fans simply “missed it.”

The couple themselves have not publicly detailed the wedding, which aligns perfectly with how they have handled their relationship for years. Zendaya and Holland have always been intentional about keeping their romance as private as possible despite their massive global fame.

Still, fans cannot help but celebrate the moment. Social media quickly lit up with reactions and screenshots of Zendaya’s rings, including a viral photo circulating on X that gave a close-up look at the stacked jewelry that sparked the conversation.

Between the chic bridal-inspired outfit and the subtle gold band, Zendaya’s Paris Fashion Week appearance felt like a quiet victory lap for the newly married star. Whether on the red carpet or sitting front row at fashion week, Zendaya is stepping into this next chapter looking absolutely radiant.

