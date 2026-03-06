Obama Criticizes Attacks on Democracy During Jesse Jackson Funeral

Obama praises Jackson's lifelong fight for justice and equality

Obama expresses concern about the nation's political climate, without mentioning Trump

Obama emphasizes the importance of maintaining faith and perseverance during difficult times

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Former President Barack Obama used his remarks at the funeral of Rev. Jesse Jackson to reflect on the state of the country and the legacy of the civil rights leader who helped shape modern American politics.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Speaking to a packed audience in Chicago, Obama praised Jackson’s lifelong work fighting for justice and equality while also expressing concern about what he described as troubling changes in the nation’s political climate. Although he never mentioned President Donald Trump by name, Obama’s comments made clear that he believes the country is facing serious challenges to its democratic values.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We are living in a time when it can be hard to hope,” Obama told the crowd. “Every day we wake up to some new assault on our democratic institutions.”

Jackson, who died last month at the age of 84 after battling the neurological disorder progressive supranuclear palsy, was remembered as one of the most influential civil rights leaders of the past half century. A former presidential candidate and longtime activist, Jackson spent decades advocating for voting rights, economic justice, and greater political representation for Black Americans.

His work helped open doors for many leaders who came after him, including Obama himself.

During his speech, Obama spoke about the importance of maintaining faith and perseverance during difficult times. He said the current political environment often feels discouraging, pointing to growing division and rhetoric that encourages Americans to fear one another.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Each day we wake up to things we once thought were impossible,” Obama said. “We’re told to turn on each other, to believe that some Americans matter more than others.”

Despite those concerns, Obama emphasized that Jackson’s life offers a powerful reminder that progress often comes through persistence.

“This man inspires us to take the harder path,” Obama said. “His voice calls on us to be messengers of hope.”

The funeral service brought together a number of prominent political and civil rights figures. Former Presidents Joe Biden and Bill Clinton also spoke during the event, along with longtime activist Rev. Al Sharpton.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Biden echoed Obama’s concerns during his own remarks, saying the nation is currently facing a difficult moment.

“We’re in a tough spot,” Biden said. “But Jesse Jackson always pushed this country to live up to its highest ideals.”

Related Article: ‘Meet The Moment’: Barack Obama Lays Out Strategy For Democrats To Fight Back Against Trump

Related Article: Donald Trump & Cabinet Clowned For Trying To Mimic Barack Obama’s Bin Laden Situation Room Photo Moment

Clinton, who awarded Jackson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000, focused primarily on celebrating Jackson’s accomplishments and influence. His speech highlighted Jackson’s ability to inspire people across generations to believe that change was possible.

President Donald Trump did not attend the funeral. After Jackson’s passing, Trump posted a tribute online, calling the civil rights leader “a force of nature.”

For many of those gathered in Chicago, however, the day was less about politics and more about honoring the life and legacy of a man who spent decades fighting to expand opportunity and hope for others.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE