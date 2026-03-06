He Broke, I'm Up: Stefon Diggs' Mom Attends Cardi B Concert Despite Reports The Rapper Dumped Her Son

Stefon Diggs' mother, Stephanie, attended Cardi B's concert with DeAndre Hopkins' mother.

Cardi B has hinted at issues in her relationship with Diggs, but he has not commented.

Despite the reported breakup, Diggs' mother seems on good terms with Cardi, suggesting an amicable split.

Stefon Diggs‘ mother, Stephanie Diggs, was excited to post about attending Cardi B’s concert—despite reports the rapper broke up with her son.

Source: John Sciulli / Anna Webber

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t the only special guest at Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Houston. On Wednesday, March 4, Stephanie Diggs had an NFL mom’s night out with DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee, attending Cardi’s sold out show at the Toyota Center.

Taking notes from Cardi’s schoolgirl theme, Diggs wore matching red-plaid hat, white collar shirt, and skirt combo while posing alongside Sabrina—who was also on theme for the night out. Alongside the photo dump she posted on Instagram, Stephanie wrote, “Ready to party.”

Sabrina shared the same few flicks from inside the venue, writing on her own Instagram post, “Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour China Doll & British Star Class in Session.”

Stephanie excitedly attending Cardi’s concert comes amid speculation that Cardi and Stefon ended their relationship a few days before the Super Bowl. Neither Cardi nor Diggs—who was released from the New England Patriots on March 4—have spoken out about the status of their relationship, but the rapper has thrown a few subs onstage.

As BOSSIP previously reported, during her tour stop in San Francisco on Feb. 27, the Bronx native seemingly sent a message to the New England Patriots player, insinuating that he didn’t respect her during their relationship.

“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b***h like me. There’s n****s out here praying for a b**h like me. You hear me?” she declared onstage, as seen in a video shared online. “I’m too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with.” The rapper continued, “You ain’t never had a bad b****h like this, n****. Never in your mother****in’ life! None of them b****es ain’t f**in’ with me!”

However, after that rant went viral, Cardi took to X to set the record straight, claiming the intros she gives onstage don’t necessarily have a connection to her personal life.

“Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle,” Cardi wrote in a post on March 2. “Not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax.”

Still, reports claim Cardi broke things off with Diggs “a few days” before his team, the New England Patriots, were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 Super Bowl. The Grammy winner reportedly broke up with the athlete because he had allegedly “betrayed her so many times,” per Us Weekly.

“Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better,” a source told the mag last month. They added that Cardi is now “single and putting herself out there again. She feels free.”

Now that Diggs’ mother is cozying up to Cardi, though, it seems like their split might not be as contentious as fans previously thought.

He Broke, I'm Up: Stefon Diggs' Mom Attends Cardi B Concert Despite Reports The Rapper Dumped Her Son was originally published on bossip.com