Food & Drink

Best Food Spots In Detroit

Discover the best food spots in Detroit, gems serving bold global flavors, classic comfort food, and unforgettable experiences.

Published on March 5, 2026

Detroit, Michigan - Skyline at Dawn
Source: Steven_Kriemadis / Getty

Detroit’s dining scene is one of the most exciting in the Midwest, blending fine dining with global flavors and local favorites. From nominated restaurants to neighborhood gems, the city offers something for every palate no matter what youre craving. Food lovers flock here not just for iconic eats but for a food culture that’s constantly evolving .

Check out some of th eoptions we deem as the best food in detroit.

Haus Of Brunch

Little Mae’s

La Dolce Vita

Big KEN’S Bar-B-Que

Amelia Street Pizza

Mighty Wing Shop

Pie Sci

Shiromaru

Avenue Brunch House

Soul 2 Go

Meat Moot

Soul Food Sistas On The Go

Modern Seven Bistro

TOPS

Royale With Cheese

Wing Fellas

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

Caribbean Cuisine

Habachi Me 313

Best Food Spots In Detroit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

