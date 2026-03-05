50 Cent’s Misogynoir Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Attack Exposes The Normalization Of Publicly Humiliating Black Women [Op-Ed]

Source: Photo Taken From Escape’s Instagram Page / Instagram

Let’s get something straight. Nobody is shocked that 50 Cent is in internet beef, again. This is the same man who has so much distain for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs he produced a docuseries— Sean Combs; The Reckoning about him. Curtis has taken public shots at Jay-Z, clowned Jim Jones, he trolled Clarissa Shields and is currently sparring with T.I., And hell what do you expect from a man that aired out his own son online.

Petty? Hell yeah.

On brand? Hell yeah.

Surprising? Hell NAW.

Honestly, I think we have all learned to grin and bear when it comes to 50 and his bullcrap. However, after this, they should have left his jaw wired shut because Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has really crossed the line this time.

In the midst of tongue wrestling with T.I., 50 Cent decided to pivot—not to another bar or meme aimed at T.I. — but to insult T.I.’s wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris. He called her ugly and mocked her body. And that is when the entire thing became problematic for a lot of us.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Tiny has nothing to do with this. Sis has been out the way not concerning herself with grown man business. However, Curtis decided to turn a “rap beef” into misogyny when he chose to body and beauty shame Tiny.

Tiny was not in the feud. She did not send subliminals. She did not post commentary. She did not step into the booth. She simply exists as a wife. And somehow that made her fair game. This is a part of a cultural long suffering Black women have had to endure. Because when Black men fight publicly, too often the quickest way to wound another man is to attack the woman beside him. But more than that, when black men are angry, their egos are bruised, or they want to flex a muscle they do not have, women become casualties.

It is giving lazy, predictable, and cowardly. And it reveals how disposable Black women’s dignity becomes when male egos are involved. Oh, and although we are on 50’s neck now, let’s be clear, it’s not just him. Drake tried it with Serena by speaking on their relationship and later rapping in his song Middle Of The Ocean, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.” Why couldn’t he settle that with her husband, Ohanian? Then we have rapper Future with his “tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her” dig at Lori Harvey

There are several examples of this behavior towards women. However, there is obviously an extremely specific cruelty reserved for Black women. Yeah, it is misogyny, but it is bigger because it is also misogynoir .

Misogynoir is the intersection of racism and sexism that polices Black women beauty, hyper-focuses on our bodies, and questions our worth. It is often used to humble successful Black women. We have seen it countless times. Look at how Megan Thee Stallion has been treated and talked about. Grown-ass men throwing jabs in wack-ass songs. This happened both before and after the shooting case. Look at how Lizzo is received versus how thin white pop stars are received. Her talent is always Secondary to her body. Gabrielle Union has received tons of pushback for being, “difficult.” That word gets thrown at Black women often. Meanwhile, white women get called “leaders.”

Tiny is a founding member of Xscape. A Grammy Award-winning songwriter. A businesswoman. A cultural architect. A mother. A woman who has contributed to the soundtrack of our lives. But to 50 Cent, none of that mattered; he saw a moment go viral and get under T.I.’s skin. Imagine thinking a Black woman’s legacy can be erasedwith insults about her looks.

This childish and hateful behavior does not just live on Instagram. This type of public ridicule of Black women by Black men trickles down. It shows up in so many other situations and space. Boys mocking girls in school, men weaponizing “ugly, “bad built” and “stupid” during arguments, comments sections filled with strangers rating women’s physical appearances, and the constant policing of Black women’s bodies.

Lauryn Hill posed the question, “How you gone win when you ain’t right within?” But how we gone win when the standards are designedto humiliate or always over-scrutinized us.

Too dark.

Too light.

Too thick.

Too thin.

Too natural.

Too altered.

In the days following 50’s attack on Tiny, thousands of women have shown their love and support for the RnB Diva—fans, friends, celebrities, and influencers all posting, “Tiny appreciation post. One of those people was Mrs. Tina Knowles our auntie/Muva and the mother of Beyonce and Solonge. She did not say anything against 50 Cent however, she too became a target. The nerve of this fool to attack his elder, a woman mature enough to be his mother. Dragged for defending another Black woman.

We all know, 50 does not stall anyone out. We have watched him go at men. We have watched him go after executives. We have watched him go after his peers. But That’s Not the Point. Attacking women who are innocent is weird and problematic. If you have smoke for T.I., keep it there. Dragging Tiny and Mrs. Tina into it is not bold. It is unnecessary, and it gives a weak impression.

You are a rapper, use your words to come at T.I., Knuck if you buck, ask Eminem to write something for you or make a docuseries about T.I. in an effort to embarrass him like you did Diddy. Just leave Black women out of it. Your immediate insult should not be to disrespect women. That says more about the limits of your creativity than it does about Tiny’s face, her body or Mrs. Tina’s age.

Listen, this is not about protecting celebrities from jokes. It is about shifting culture that wants to normalize mofos humiliating Black women. Because when you degrade Black women publicly, you are teaching the world how to treat us privately. And in the words of King Harris, “WE AINT GOING!”

You do not have to like Tiny. You do not even have to like the way someone looks. But reducing a Black woman to “ugly” in the middle of a beef she had nothing to do with? Thats messed up—well I have another four letter word to pair with up but I’ll keep it PG for the saints but I know the sinners are picking up what I’m putting down.

Tiny, just know that tonight—tomorrow and forever—we are holding you tight, sis. We aren’t going for anything strange about you. We DGAF about 50 Cent’s two cents about who you are or how you look. You are our sister, a beautiful, brilliant legend. Black women love you.

And to Curtis and all the Black men who claim to want stronger communities, stronger families, stronger culture — it starts with how we speak to and about Black women.

Point. Blank. Period.

RELATED CONTENT: AI Shade, Bikini Twerking And ‘Ugly’ Anti-Black Insults? Inside The Unhinged 50 Cent Vs. Claressa Shields Saga

The post 50 Cent’s Misogynoir Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Attack Exposes The Normalization Of Publicly Humiliating Black Women [Op-Ed] appeared first on MadameNoire.

50 Cent’s Misogynoir Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Attack Exposes The Normalization Of Publicly Humiliating Black Women [Op-Ed] was originally published on madamenoire.com