Michael Jackson’s Ex-Publicist Says Beyoncé Supported Him When Others Didn’t

Beyoncé presented an award to Jackson when others declined, defying concerns about potential backlash.

Jackson deeply appreciated Beyoncé's courage in publicly standing by him when many peers kept their distance.

Bain says Beyoncé's decision demonstrated independence and leadership by acting on her own convictions.

Michael Jackson’s former publicist, Raymone Bain, is reflecting on a time she says was deeply painful for the late pop icon — when many in the entertainment industry kept their distance.

During a recent conversation, Bain opened up about how isolating that period was for Jackson. She described how few people reached out publicly or privately to offer encouragement while he was facing intense scrutiny.

According to Bain, the silence from many of his peers took an emotional toll. She said only a small number of celebrities were willing to show visible support, and she could “count them on one hand.”

One moment that stood out to her involved the World Music Awards. Jackson was set to receive an honor, but organizers reportedly struggled to find well-known figures willing to appear on stage with him. Bain recalled that several people declined the opportunity, hesitant to be associated with him at that time.

That’s when Beyoncé stepped in.

Bain said Beyoncé agreed to present the award to Jackson, despite concerns from others around her. She also noted that Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, supported the decision. For Jackson, Bain says, that show of loyalty did not go unnoticed.

Bain explained that the gesture made a lasting impression on him. In her view, Beyoncé chose to stand by him when many others were worried about the optics or potential backlash. She believes that decision demonstrated independence and courage.

The moment became especially meaningful because, according to Bain, it wasn’t the popular choice. At a time when people were hesitant to align themselves publicly with Jackson, Beyoncé made her own decision.

Bain says that kind of support matters more than people realize. While many may follow trends or public opinion, she believes Beyoncé showed leadership by acting on her own convictions.

For Jackson, who had spent decades at the top of the industry, the absence of public solidarity was difficult. Bain suggested that beyond the headlines and controversies, he was still human — and the lack of visible encouragement from fellow artists hurt him deeply.

Looking back, Bain says that moment remains unforgettable. In her eyes, Beyoncé’s decision to present that award wasn’t just about honoring a music legend — it was about standing firm when others stepped back.

Years later, Bain says she still respects Beyoncé for that choice, calling it a defining example of loyalty during a complicated time in music history.

