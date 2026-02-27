Megan Thee Stallion, Olandria Carthen And Coco Jones Turn Heads At Roberto Cavalli

Source:

Milan Fashion Week is underway and our favorite celeb women are on the scene. Olandria Carthen, Megan Thee Stallion and Coco Jones attended the Roberto Cavalli show wearing head turning looks. Roberto Cavalli is know for it’s bold prints, patterns and designs so it makes for these bold and beautiful celebs to in the front row.

Olandria Carthen was a standout at the show, rocking blonde tresses and brows with a sparkling Roberto Cavalli dress with corset back. Styled by The Reisman’s, she is trending on X for looking stunning, per usual. Megan Thee Stallion had the girls out, wearing a see-through print dress by the designer that showed off her killer shape.

FashionBombDaily was on the scene to capture the fashionistas in the front row. In a clip on Instagram, Olandria can be seen doing her signature twirl in the form-sitting look. Milan Fashion Week kicked off Febraury 24.

Olandria Carthen