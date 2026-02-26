Source: Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty

Top 20 Most Mispronounced Words

Mispronouncing a word can happen to the best of us, especially when it comes to tricky terms that look one way but sound completely different.

Whether it’s a tongue-twisting name, a borrowed word from another language, or just a term that defies phonetic logic, some words seem designed to trip us up.

In this article, we’re diving into the top 20 most mispronounced words that have left even the most eloquent speakers scratching their heads.

Ready to find out if you’ve been saying them wrong all along? Let’s get started!

1. Mischievous

Incorrect: miss-CHEE-vee-us

Correct: MIS-chuh-vus

2. Espresso

Incorrect: ex-PRESS-oh

Correct: eh-SPRESS-oh

3. February

Incorrect: FEB-yoo-air-ee

Correct: FEB-roo-air-ee

4. Et cetera

Incorrect: ek-SET-er-uh

Correct: et SET-er-uh

5. Nuclear

Incorrect: NOO-kyuh-ler

Correct: NOO-klee-er