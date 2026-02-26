Listen Live
Entertainment

Top 20 Most Mispronounced Words

Mispronouncing a word can happen to the best of us, especially when it comes to tricky terms that look one way but sound completely different.

Published on February 26, 2026

Young friends laughing during live acoustic music at backyard summer party
Source: Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty

Whether it’s a tongue-twisting name, a borrowed word from another language, or just a term that defies phonetic logic, some words seem designed to trip us up.

In this article, we’re diving into the top 20 most mispronounced words that have left even the most eloquent speakers scratching their heads.

Ready to find out if you’ve been saying them wrong all along? Let’s get started!

1. Mischievous

Incorrect: miss-CHEE-vee-us
Correct: MIS-chuh-vus

2. Espresso

Incorrect: ex-PRESS-oh
Correct: eh-SPRESS-oh

3. February

Incorrect: FEB-yoo-air-ee
Correct: FEB-roo-air-ee

4. Et cetera

Incorrect: ek-SET-er-uh
Correct: et SET-er-uh

5. Nuclear

Incorrect: NOO-kyuh-ler
Correct: NOO-klee-er

6. Sherbet

Incorrect: SHER-bert
Correct: SHER-bit

7. Realtor

Incorrect: REE-la-ter
Correct: REEL-ter

8. Supposedly

Incorrect: suh-POSE-ab-lee
Correct: suh-POSE-ed-lee

9. Library

Incorrect: LIE-berry
Correct: LIE-brer-ee

10. Pronunciation

Incorrect: pro-NOUN-cee-ay-shun
Correct: pro-nun-see-AY-shun

11. Athlete

Incorrect: ATH-uh-leet
Correct: ATH-leet

12. Often

Incorrect: OFF-ten
Correct: AW-fən (silent “t” in traditional usage, though both are heard today)

13. Clothes

Incorrect: close
Correct: klohz (with the “th” sound)

14. Salmon

Incorrect: SAL-mon
Correct: SAM-ən (silent “l”)

15. Almond

Incorrect: AL-mond
Correct: AH-mənd (the “l” is often silent)

16. GIF

Incorrect: jif (soft g)
Correct: gif (hard g, according to the creator — though both are common)

17. Coupon

Incorrect: KOO-pon
Correct: KYOO-pon (regional differences apply)

18. Caramel

Incorrect: CAR-muhl
Correct: CARE-uh-mel (though 2-syllable is common regionally)

19. Zoology

Incorrect: zoo-OL-o-gee
Correct: zoh-OL-uh-jee

20. Especially

Incorrect: ex-pecially
Correct: eh-SPESH-uh-lee

Top 20 Most Mispronounced Words was originally published on wibc.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

