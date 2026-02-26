Top 20 Most Mispronounced Words
Mispronouncing a word can happen to the best of us, especially when it comes to tricky terms that look one way but sound completely different.
Whether it’s a tongue-twisting name, a borrowed word from another language, or just a term that defies phonetic logic, some words seem designed to trip us up.
In this article, we’re diving into the top 20 most mispronounced words that have left even the most eloquent speakers scratching their heads.
Ready to find out if you’ve been saying them wrong all along? Let’s get started!
1. Mischievous
Incorrect: miss-CHEE-vee-us
Correct: MIS-chuh-vus
2. Espresso
Incorrect: ex-PRESS-oh
Correct: eh-SPRESS-oh
3. February
Incorrect: FEB-yoo-air-ee
Correct: FEB-roo-air-ee
4. Et cetera
Incorrect: ek-SET-er-uh
Correct: et SET-er-uh
5. Nuclear
Incorrect: NOO-kyuh-ler
Correct: NOO-klee-er
6. Sherbet
Incorrect: SHER-bert
Correct: SHER-bit
7. Realtor
Incorrect: REE-la-ter
Correct: REEL-ter
8. Supposedly
Incorrect: suh-POSE-ab-lee
Correct: suh-POSE-ed-lee
9. Library
Incorrect: LIE-berry
Correct: LIE-brer-ee
10. Pronunciation
Incorrect: pro-NOUN-cee-ay-shun
Correct: pro-nun-see-AY-shun
11. Athlete
Incorrect: ATH-uh-leet
Correct: ATH-leet
12. Often
Incorrect: OFF-ten
Correct: AW-fən (silent “t” in traditional usage, though both are heard today)
13. Clothes
Incorrect: close
Correct: klohz (with the “th” sound)
14. Salmon
Incorrect: SAL-mon
Correct: SAM-ən (silent “l”)
15. Almond
Incorrect: AL-mond
Correct: AH-mənd (the “l” is often silent)
16. GIF
Incorrect: jif (soft g)
Correct: gif (hard g, according to the creator — though both are common)
17. Coupon
Incorrect: KOO-pon
Correct: KYOO-pon (regional differences apply)
18. Caramel
Incorrect: CAR-muhl
Correct: CARE-uh-mel (though 2-syllable is common regionally)
19. Zoology
Incorrect: zoo-OL-o-gee
Correct: zoh-OL-uh-jee
20. Especially
Incorrect: ex-pecially
Correct: eh-SPESH-uh-lee
