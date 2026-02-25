Donald Trump's Record-Breaking, Rambling, Lie-Filled SOTU Speech Slammed On Social Media

Listen Live
Published on February 25, 2026

  • Trump failed to address everything going on in the country currently on Americans' minds, mainly the failing economy that he and his loyal MAGA goons say is great, tensions with Iran, and his masked Gestapo-like goons, aka ICE, snatching people off the streets and killing Americans in some cases.
  • The speech didn't land with viewers, with many calling it cringe, dark, divisive, rudderless, and failing to touch on what's actually on the minds of the American people.
Tom Williams / Donald Trump / SOTU

No surprise, President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was an absolute mess.

Instead of giving the American people a clear vision of the direction he intends to take the country in, we got a record-breaking, meandering speech reminiscent of his MAGA rallies, full of mistruths, bald-faced lies, political stunts to garner applause, and some very cringe moments.

Now, don’t get it twisted, all State of the Union addresses are normally political shows, depending on who is in the White House, but with Trump, he has taken the storied tradition to an all-time low.

Trump failed to address everything going on in the country currently on Americans’ minds, mainly the failing economy that he and his loyal MAGA goons say is great, tensions with Iran, and his masked Gestapo-like goons, aka ICE, snatching people off the streets and killing Americans in some cases.

As expected, Trump continued to show that he lives in an insulated bubble, where his politically appointed sycophants continue praise him as he leads this country into a very dark future, which he claims is the golden age of this country.

Social media, Of Course, Slammed The Speech

The speech didn’t land with viewers, with many calling it cringe, dark, divisive, rudderless, and failing to touch on what’s actually on the minds of the American people.

Fintech growth specialist Spencer Horton wrote on social media, “MAGA has become cringe. I’m not sure when it happened. But, as a movement, it has become cringe. It has become everything it poked fun at with progressives with they way they react to events and talk about society. They’ve even created their own vocabulary. It’s fascinating.”

“To everyone watching the SOTU — welcome to a Trump rally!! Once upon a time, overtly political speeches on the House floor were frowned upon. They were meant to call for unity and speak to the American people. That changed with Trump…. and yet, MAGA blames the press for a divided country,” Sofia B. Kizinger, the wife of former Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on X, formerly Twitter.

Where’s the lie?

You can see more reactions below.

