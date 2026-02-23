RHOP Receipts: Keiarna Stewart Slams Jassi Harris' Claim She Stole Her Boyfriend From His Wife, Jassi Responds—'I'll Let Viewers Do The Math'

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Bravo

Tension between two #RHOP stars spilled beyond the reunion couch and sparked an InstaStory clarification about a relationship timeline.

On Sunday, Feb. 22, a fed-up Keiarna Stewart shut down Jassi Harris on social media after she claimed she took her boyfriend, Greg, from his wife.

During part two of the reunion, Andy Cohen pressed the women over their lingering tension that apparently included a silent subway sighting. Jassi said she and Keiarna saw each other on a train the day before taping and exchanged “nothing,” as Kei ignored her.

“I didn’t recognize you on the train,” said Keiarna cooly. “Ashley spoke, and then when I looked up, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s Jassi,’” she added. “But I didn’t recognize her. She didn’t speak.” “Well it sounds like you did [recognize] her,” said Andy Cohen. “You said, ‘That’s Jassi.’” “No, honestly, she looks beautiful, right now,” said Kei. “She didn’t look like this on the train, and I didn’t recognize her.”

The conversation then pivoted to a season 10 claim that Keiarna made disparaging comments to Jassi about Dr. Wendy Osefo.

“Kei had a lot to say, and I didn’t share everything that she said, out of respect for where I thought that we were,” said Jassi. “It was a long conversation.”

Keiarna then urged her to “just talk about yourself,” prompting Jassi to retort:

“Just talk about you, how you stole Greg from his wife, and how you’re raising his children.”

An angry Keiarna called Jassi a “lying a** b***!” before things cooled down and Andy switched topics.

Keiarna Stewart Slams Jassi Harris On Instagram

Afte the episode aired, Keiarna took to Instagram Stories to dispute what she called a fabricated narrative, asserting that she met Greg at Baltimore’s CIAA weekend in 2022 after his divorce was finalized.

She also hinted that she might take legal action.

“That timeline is factual and verifiable. There was no overlap,” she wrote. “We take the protection of our family seriously. False claims that impact our family, especially where children are concerned, are unacceptable and have consequences.

She continued,

“Reality television invites commentary. It does not justify misinformation or fabricated narratives. Repeating a claim does not make it true. Facts do not change to fit storylines. I will not engage in performative conflict. I will address misinformation directly. I am not a bench you can ride. The record is clear.”

Jassi and Keiarna’s reunion comes after earlier-season allegations in which Keiarna claimed Jassi’s husband, NFL player Darius Harris, fathered children with another woman during their relationship.

Source: Courtesy of Boost One Marketing

Jassi denied the allegation on X, clarifying that when she and Darius began dating, she was unaware that a woman was seven months pregnant with his second child.

“My husband did not have two children on me. Let’s make that very clear,” Jassi wrote at the time. “He simply didn’t tell me a woman was already seven months pregnant with their 2nd child when we first got together. No more, no less. The baby was coming before I ever entered his life. This narrative so gross. Anything to have something to say, though. You know you’re that girl when they have to LIE to make you look bad.”

In a separate post, she added,

“Ya’ll gone stop playing on Darius Harris’ top. As for the ‘cheating’ talk…what he did when we didn’t even live in the same state, in the first 2 – 3 months of dating, wasn’t shocking. I didn’t expect a man I barely knew to be sitting in a room alone. Let’s be real.”

Hit the flip to see Jassi’s response to Kei’s statement about her “man-stealing” allegations.