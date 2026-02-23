Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 23, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From honoring a civil rights giant to remembering a life taken too soon, the update provides essential information to keep us informed and empowered.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

✕

Honoring a Legacy: Remembering Reverend Jesse Jackson

The world is mourning the loss of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a towering figure in the fight for civil rights, who passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Tributes have poured in from global leaders and community figures alike. Former President Barack Obama noted his family was directly inspired by Reverend Jackson’s organizing legacy, which included leading Operation Breadbasket and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. His two historic presidential campaigns forever changed the landscape of American politics, paving the way for future generations. Reverend Jackson’s immense contributions and unwavering dedication to equality have left an indelible mark on history.