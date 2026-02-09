Listen Live
Close
Music

Wale Talks Grammy Weekend, “Everything Is a Lot,” and DMV Pride

Wale Opens Up About “Everything Is a Lot,” Leon Thomas Collab, and Romance

Wale caught up with Little Bacon Bear to discuss the buzz around Everything Is a Lot, collaborating with Leon Thomas, staying rooted in DC culture, and his playful approach to romance.

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Universal Music Group's After Party Celebrating The 68th GRAMMY Awards

Grammy-nominated rapper and DMV native Wale caught up with Little Bacon Bear for a conversation touching on his new music, DC culture, and staying grounded amidWale reflected on the reception to Everything Is a Lot, his natural creative chemistry with Leon Thomas, and his intentionally guarded, playful approach to love and relationships. 

Wale Opens Up About “Everything Is a Lot,” Leon Thomas Collab, and Romance was originally published on kysdc.com

Trending
Reach Media - Syndicated| We Them Ones Contest | 2026-02-06
Contests  |  Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are You Funny? Enter The We Them Ones Comedy Search for a Chance to Open in Miami

Teddy Riley
13:38
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Teddy Riley Talks New Book, New Jack Swing Legacy and What’s Next

Health  |  tonyapendleton

Kid ‘N Play’s Christopher Reid Reveals His Live-Saving Heart Transplant Journey

13 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of ‘Be Happy’

Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

DJ Young Slade, Son of Lil Jon, Passes Away at 27

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close