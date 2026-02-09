Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

In a tragic turn of events, Nathan Smith, professionally known as DJ Young Slade and the son of renowned rapper and producer Lil Jon, has passed away at the age of 27. The heartbreaking announcement was confirmed by Lil Jon in a statement posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Lil Jon expressed his profound grief, saying, “I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted—he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

The rapper continued, “He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together, we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the search for Nathan began after he was reported missing on February 3, having left his home in Milton, Georgia, early that morning without his phone. Authorities, including K-9 units and specialized search teams, concentrated their efforts near Mayfield Park, close to his residence.

On Friday morning, the Cherokee County Fire Department recovered a body from a pond near Mayfield Road and Baldwin Drive, an area that had been a focal point of the search. While officials believe the body is that of Nathan Smith, confirmation from the Fulton County Medical Examiner is pending. Police have stated that no foul play is suspected, though investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, Milton PD expressed their sincere condolences to the Smith family, and asked the public to respect their privacy at this time.

DJ Young Slade, Son of Lil Jon, Passes Away at 27 was originally published on hotspotatl.com