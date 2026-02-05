Natalia Diamante Bryant Is A Rising Fashion Icon To Watch In 2026

Bryant's fashion choices, from vintage designer pieces to editorial-worthy looks, demonstrate her deep fashion awareness and willingness to take risks.

Natalia Diamante Bryant steps into her own as a bona fide fashion icon in the making. Her latest appearance at Milan Fashion Week shows fans she is doing it with ease, confidence, and a clear point of view. Read more and check out photos of the beautiful rising style star inside.

The 22-year-old model and recent USC graduate turned heads in Italy while attending Alberta Ferretti’s spring 2026 show, where she fully leaned into the carefree Boho aesthetic that has been dominating European runways. Dressed in a flouncy high-neck blouse paired with a semi-sheer maxi skirt, Bryant embodied soft glamour with an editorial edge. The look featured delicate fringe, pleating, and fluid movement that felt romantic without trying too hard. She grounded the muted tones with sleek black accessories, including a structured Alberta Ferretti handbag and round-toe boots that added polish to the airy ensemble. As W Magazine noted in its coverage of the moment, Bryant’s Milan look felt like a natural evolution of her growing fashion identity, placing her right at home among the season’s most stylish front row guests.

Beauty in Boho Chic

Bryant’s embrace of Boho chic comes at the perfect time. The aesthetic has been a fixture across Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks in recent seasons, both on the runways and on celebrities who understand how to translate trends into personal style. For Bryant, this moment felt less like trend hopping and more like a confident fashion experiment that worked effortlessly in her favor.

The fashion model’s Milan appearance follows a busy and impressive New York Fashion Week (NYFW), where she was equally comfortable walking the runways and sitting in the front row. She attended Tory Burch’s Brooklyn show and walked in Off-White’s spring 2026 presentation under creative director Ib Kamara.

Natalia Attends Tory Burch Show



Bryant Slays At Off White Show

That walk marked her third runway appearance since making her debut at Versace’s Milan show in 2023. Having signed with IMG Models two years earlier and modeled for Boss’s fall 2023 collection, Bryant’s fashion résumé continues to grow at an intentional pace.

Versace Debut

Beyond Fashion Week, Bryant has been sharpening her red carpet presence. At the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in April, she wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier striped dress from the designer’s fall 1992 collection — a choice that quietly signaled deep fashion awareness and respect for archival style.

With a strong modeling foundation, an eye for fashion history, and a willingness to take style risks, Natalia Diamante Bryant is no longer just one to watch. She is already claiming her space as a rising fashion force.

Natalia Diamante Bryant Is A Rising Fashion Icon To Watch In 2026 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com